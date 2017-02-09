Editor’s Note

For those of us who live here and have children and/or jobs it’s different from those of you who getting to lounge by the pool, or partake in the weekday charity brunches or play bocce on the beach every day (Yes, I’m talking about you Frank!). And that’s fair. You’re likely on vacation or retired and you deserve your break.

As Editor of the Vallarta Tribune, I straddle this line of living like I’m on vacation but in fact I’m busy working or taking care of my family. So, while I should be out there more and each week 10,000 people read my words but I probably only ever meet a couple of you face to face.

Case in point, I was at Colette Zarry’s fab 50th birthday last week where a number of people were shocked to see me out and quite a few more had no idea who I was until we were introduced. “Oh, you’re Madeline,” they say.

Those who know me well know I’m not one for the spotlight so when Cindy Bouchard asked if she could interview me for her column, I hesitantly said yes. I mean, I like to talk about myself as much as the next person, but in reality I sat on her article for a couple weeks, feeling a little embarrassed about the exposure.

But here it is… Madeline exposed on page 31.

Now, I am going to be at Medical Matters on February 13th at the Marriott Casa Magna in Marina Vallarta, if you wanted to meet in person. Pam Thompson has put this event together now for seven years and it just keeps growing. If you are considering a move to Mexico or are looking for more affordable healthcare solutions than perhaps you can find north of the border, this event will give you the answers you are looking for. Check out page 14 for all the details and a schedule of the seminars.

Please note, you do not need to register for the event. It is open to the public and you may come and go as you please. Wear your stretchy pants and enjoy a delicious lunch at the Marriott afterwards.

Corazon de Niña is holding their 4th Annual Open Your Heart Gala at the Marriott on February 14. This fundraiser goes towards supporting the boys and girls who come from abusive, negligent homes. If you haven’t made plans for dinner – this is a great cause that includes dinner, dancing and lots of great door prizes.

And a big welcome shout out to Taste Restaurant at Casa Cupula who has joined our fold. To Don, Penny, Kennedy and everyone who works at Casa Cupula, welcome. Taste is one of Vallarta’s premier restaurants and on Saturday evenings they have live Bossa Nova music running until March 4th. They also do a wicked Sunday brunch. Next time you’re looking for a great dinner – check out Taste and let them know you found them in the Vallarta Tribune.

We are short on space again this week – so I’ll make it quick. Please remember to say no to plastic straws, don’t touch the whales and please tip those who assist you (especially the kids and seniors who bag your groceries, as they only work for tips) generously.

Perhaps I’ll see you out and about this week.

Safe travels,

Madeline