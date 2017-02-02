Editor’s Note

On Saturday I stopped by the new Los Mangos Mercado located on the Los Mangos Library grounds. There were about 25 vendors offering different types of food, handmade clothing and jewellery, products for pet and personal care. Space is wide open and unhurried. There’s even a small coffee shop that makes delicious locally produced coffees. This is a much-welcomed addition to this area of town. If you’re heading to Costco or Macroplaza on Saturdays, be sure to leave a little extra time to swing by this market and support your local producers.

This coming week we have a number of great events including the Purr Project Fashion Show at Daiquiri Dicks on Olas Altas on February 7 starting at 10:30 am. Money raised helps support their no-kill shelter housing over 150 cats. More info please email Marilyn Khan at exkhan@usfamily.net

Fundraiser Champagne Brunch at Casa Kimberly for the PV SPCA is on February 8. If it’s not sold out, it will be very soon. You can get more information from the SPCA booth at the Olas Altas Market or contact spcapv@gmail.com. Every Tuesday you can take a free Malecon sculpture walking tour. Join Gary Thompson from Galeria Pacifico as he introduces you to the artists and stories behind the brilliant artworks along Puerto Vallarta’s Malecon. Starting at 9:30 am in front of the Millennium Statue, in front of Hotel Rosita across from MacDonald’s.

Luna Lounge in Bucerias continues to have sold out show after sold out show. If you have your sights set on one of the upcoming acts – don’t delay in buying your tickets. Incanto is now open in Old Town. Tracy Parks and his team of professionals have a great space (so I hear because I still need to check it out!) including a piano bar, theatre and restaurant. Latcho and Andrea are playing there shortly as well as Spencer Day and the new Luna Rumba production – Duende.

If you are watching the Super-bowl this weekend there are plenty of spots to pull up a stool but if you are in La Cruz head over to Tescalama with their five huge televisions and super fun menu you will have a great afternoon no matter who wins!

Probably the biggest event of the year, Festival Sayulita runs from February 1-5 with the very popular Mexican rock band Café Tacvba playing Saturday evening. The festival has four themes – music, tequila, film and events. There are dozens of activities through the course of the Festival – check it out at festivalsayulita.com

This week we have two restaurant reviews – the gourmet European Deux Mec, the latest offering from Michel Ferrari located on Olas Altas. In Marina Vallarta, we have Beer Box Prime which offers an exceptional selection of micro-brews and mescals along with a simple but well-constructed menu. We welcome our newest contributor this week, Helena Paivinen will be interviewing and writing about local artists and well-known figures in our communities. This week she starts with a piece on one of my favourite up and coming artists Quetzal. Welcome, Helena!

That’s it for me this week. Just some friendly reminders – shop local, be generous, say no to plastic straws, don’t touch the turtles (or crocodiles); and enjoy your time here!

Madeline