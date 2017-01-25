Editor’s Note:

If you are reading this first thing Thursday, January 26 than I suggest you grab your calendar and pencil in the Los Mangos Library Art Auction which is scheduled for today at 6pm. Here, you will find new and established local and international artists presenting their art for sale and auction with proceeds supporting the fundraising efforts of Puerto Vallarta’s only library. This is an excellent opportunity to become more familiar with the artists in our midst as well as screaming good deals – all to benefit a great cause.

A quick note that the Ceviche and Aguachile Festival planned for Thursday and Friday is now only on this Friday January 27. It’s taking place in Lazaro Cardenas Park in Old Town from noon-6pm. Open to the public this free event has about 10 local businesses from Vallarta and Bucerias (a town renowned for their fresh seafood) offering traditional and ‘avant guarde’ combinations of ceviche and aguachile (prawn ceviche). There is also live music and other events planned during the day. This will be a great family friendly event that highlights some of Mexico’s most famous flavours.

Saturday, we have the opening of the new Los Mangos Mercado that features local producers offering for sale prepared foods, beverages, clothing, jewelry and more. This is a huge boom to those outside of Old Town and a welcome addition to my weekly shopping travels. The new market will run every Saturday in the courtyard of the Los Mangos Library from 9:30-2pm.

I missed the opening of Tony Collantz new show at ART VallARTa because I was on a little road trip but I will be stopping by there before it closes on January 31. Tony is one of Puerto Vallarta’s most respected new artists and his work adorns many walls, apparently even more now, as the show was almost sold out on opening night.

Now that friends and family have left after the holidays, we finally had time to make a quick trip to La Manzanilla where we have family and friends staying the season. La Manz, as the locals call it, is a quick three-hour drive from Puerto Vallarta along an almost brand-new highway. Except for a couple kilometers still under construction the road is smooth sailing!

The town is an adorable mix of expat hippy chic and Mexican charm. There are a number of very good ‘trendy’ restaurants as well plenty of beachfront seafood restaurants, taco stands and such. I saw a few cute shops and galleries but we were on a tight schedule and I wanted to check out the near by beaches so I didn’t do any shopping (que milagro!). La Manz felt similar to San Pancho in size and vibe. If you haven’t made the trek this far south, it’s a relatively easy driving or you can catch a comfy bus from the station in Old Town to Melaque (20 kms further) and taxi back to La Manzanilla.

On the way home we stopped in Punta Perula very quickly just to see what we have been missing all these years. This huge crescent beach has a number of islands just off shore (good snorkeling!). On Saturday mid-afternoon there was a total of three people walking the beach. If you are looking for quiet, laid back place to read your book, do a little beachcombing, maybe some fishing or whale watching in a panga – this is the place. There are a number of vacation rentals and little hotels. I doubt you need a reservation outside of major holidays. The same bus that takes you to La Manz will drop you off on the highway here. A short walk or taxi ride will get you into town.

The Vallarta Tribune is a free, weekly publication that is supported by our advertisers and contributors. If you get a chance please let them know you appreciate their contribution to the local communities in Riviera Nayarit and Puerto Vallarta.

There are some small changes to the newspaper – updated welcome information (thanks to some suggestions from our readers) and you can now find all the events listed online at Vallartatribune.com AND you can add your own events to the calendar. The Vallarta Tribune is making strides in being more accessible and a useful reference tool for expats and visitors alike. Our online experience is much easier to navigate and the newspaper distribution is being consolidated to offer more papers in easier to reach places, including at Chac Mool in Chacala! Thank you to Lindy Laing for helping get us to our other favourite beachtown!

That’s it for me this week! Please remember to tip well. Don’t touch the wildlife. Pick up your litter. Say no to plastic straws. And hug a tourist (or at least help them if they look lost)!

Safe travels,

Madeline