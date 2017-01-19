Editor´s Note

Already twenty minutes past deadline and I have to whip this together. Which means I’m going to forget something!

Two weeks into January and I’m embarking on a seven-day challenge hosted by Marcella Castellanos to improve my health (lose this muffin top!). Of course I started on a Monday, which is an 18-hour workday, so needless to say, it’s not going very well. In addition, the Tribune has brought a food writer on staff and we have been ‘served’ a number of requests to review some of the best menus in the city. Look for Matt McCue’s article this week on the food fair of the Olas Altas Farmers’ Market and each week going forward, he will review dining establishments across the bay.

Speaking of farmer’s markets, this week is filled with a review of the Riviera Farmer’s Market in Nuevo Vallarta that had the Director of the Tribune very excited. (Apparently she’s going back to redecorate her house!) And we have the details on the new market launching at the Los Mango’s library on Saturday, January 26. This is a welcome edition to the ‘hood. I can’t wait to see what delights I’ll find here, and the best part is, I can roll out of bed at the crack of noon and not miss a thing.

Smoothly segueing for a third time in one article, the Annual Art Auction at Los Mangos is also on Saturday, January 26. This event is huge for both art collectors and the fundraising efforts of the library. Los Mangos Library is the only one of its kind in Puerto Vallarta. It operates almost entirely on donations and it offers wonderful community arts and language programs. The upcoming Auction is the perfect opportunity to view and purchase pieces from both established and emerging artists.

Another great place for shopping is the Thursday Evening Market in Marina Vallarta. Well over 200 vendors line the entire boardwalk with everything from handmade furniture, jewelry and beauty products to Oaxacan textiles, carved wooden figures and even imported souvenirs. Best of all, the crowds bring with them a jubilation that resonates through the restaurants and shops. It’s a great time to be out and about in Marina Vallarta. If you find yourself feeling a little hungry, stop at the new Taco Tango Argentinian Steakhouse down the highway side of the boardwalk. The coupon on page 8 gets you a free margarita any day of the week! And in the coming issues stay tuned for Matt McCue’s review.

Plenty happening around town and to the north in La Cruz, Sayulita, Bucerias, even Chacala has an exciting artist residency program starting soon. At the Tribune we know that the events are what keep you coming back each week and in this regard we are working on creating the most comprehensive events calendar in the area. You can see what is happening each week online at vallartatribune.com/events.

In addition, there is a small calendar widget on the right side of homepage that, if you click the specific day you will find all the details of what is happening when and where! As a bonus, the online calendar is open to all events. If you have something you would to include you can add it directly to the online calendar.

We are working on making vallartatribune.com the best online resource for your stay in the area. If there is something missing that you’d like to see, please let us know. Editor@vallartatribune.com for all your suggestions, comments and even complaints.

For the past twenty years the Vallarta Tribune has been a community supporting and supported publication, now the only English language publication that covers the entire bay, as well as Sayulita and points north. It’s with the generous support of our advertisers and contributors that we can bring you this paper each week, all year. If you find yourself loving an article, attending an event or shopping at one of our advertisers, let them know the Vallarta Tribune is working for them! We appreciate it and they appreciate it.

As usual, say no to plastic straws, don’t touch the wildlife (and most definitely don’t stand on top of it), tip your grocery bagger – they work for tips, and be generous to those who serve you well.

Safe travels,

Madeline