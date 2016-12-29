Editor’s Note

Happy New Year’s – Feliz Año Nuevo!

I’m not sorry to see 2016 pass by. It’s been a challenging year on many levels. I have a friend who tells me Mercury is in retrograde and when that changes in January, things will become better. I have no idea what that means, but I’m buying what she is selling!

Here is to a new year with new intentions. I wish all of the Vallarta Tribune readers’ peace, love and happiness because ultimately that’s what matters.

For you newbies to Bay of Banderas, you’re in for a spectacular show! Most of the resorts around the bay (which stretches almost 100kms) have elaborate fireworks displays.

A seat on the beach, just about anywhere, will give you a view of dozens of fireworks displays. The most elaborate are hosted by the City of Puerto Vallarta, often lasting 30 minutes or more. After, the crowd floods into Old Town and the streets of Olas Altas and Basilio Badillo become a revelling throng of party-goers. Most restaurants will be offering special menus, dancing, along with champagne cocktails and twelve grapes at midnight. The twelve grapes, one for each stroke of midnight, traditionally used to ward off witches and evil spirits and today are wished upon for good fortune, health and happiness.

While out on the town be sure to choose your undies well. Another New Year’s tradition in Mexico claims that the colour of your ginch on New Year’s can bring love (red) or money (gold) in the coming year. I say why risk it, wear two pairs!

If you haven’t made plans – and want something a little more elegant, consider heading to Casa Karma Boutique Hotel where they are serving a selection of hors d’oeuvres prepared by Celebrations Vallarta and live music by Janette Mason and Kim Kuzma. Their waterfront location in Conchas Chinas is a great spot to catch the fireworks around the bay.

If you’re looking for something a little different – check out 4 Sapori in Marina Vallarta. They are offering a fixed menu, dancing with a DJ, open bar and more planned to help you ring in a memorable 2017.

If you are looking for no pressure, no cover charge then Tescalama in La Cruz is perfect for you! Open for New Year’s Eve with a regular menu, drink specials and a stunning view of the bay.

On Friday the 30th, I recommend you head to the Jazz Foundation off the Malecon on Allende. This open air space with a great funky vibe has Olio Blues Band – a Night of Rock and Blues starting at 8:30 pm and featuring Oliver Moreira – a harmonica master. I didn’t know such a person could exist and happened upon one of his sets a few months back. It’s amazing. Jaw-dropping amazing. The whole band is great but what Moreira does with his lips, and his harmonica, is worth all the tequila in Mexico. Marcia writes more in her Comings and Goings column this week on page 11 and their advertisement on page 29 has all the details. Seating is limited, so make a reservation to ensure your spot!

On a sad note, I’d like to send my condolences to Chris Kenny who lost her partner David Guilmette last week. David was a very active member of the Vallarta Music and Theater scene and his passing will leave a big hole in our little enclave. Heartful condolences to Chris and all of David’s friends and family.