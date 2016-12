Well, this is a first in my four years with the Vallarta Tribune. Forty big fat pages. My boss is thrilled. Thank you, everyone, for all your support over the years. It’s been a bit of a slough but it’s also been very rewarding to see the paper in its glory today.

Please remember that this free community paper is paid for by the financial support of our advertisers. If you happen to pursue one of their establishments please do make an effort to let them know their support of the Vallarta Tribune, brought you to them. Also good to know – advertisers get copies of the newspaper, so stop by one to grab the next edition.

There are some great things happening on the north side of the bay. Lots of new restaurants opening and entertainment venues with fabulous line-ups. Bucerias and La Cruz are hopping! If you haven’t had a chance to visit those towns, I highly recommend it! In Bucerias, you can catch a great show at Luna Lounge and they have really good ribs. The newly opened Elaine’s Restaurant offers fine dining from a renowned chef. And Esquina 22 has a Christmas dinner menu for only $459 pesos. You don’t have to shop for a turkey, or hit seventeen grocery stores looking for cranberries. Easy peasy. Don’t forget to make a reservation regardless of where you’ll be dining this week; it’s busy across the bay and you’ll want to make sure they have enough turkey for you too!

In La Cruz, the new sports bar/restaurant Tescalama offers five huge high def. TV’s for all your sporting event needs and they have a great menu with wonderful food, including a Caesar salad that everyone raves about! If you’re not into sports, their ocean view of La Cruz and the bay is hard to beat. It’s the best of both worlds. Also new is Organic Love. This charming little spot offers healthy locally sourced food that tastes great too! Win, win!

I know I promised a list of charity events that you could volunteer for but it has been really challenging getting any complete information. There aren’t really the traditional soup kitchen events that you may be used to up north. Here is what I do know:

DIF Vallarta is collecting toys, new and gently used, for disadvantaged children. They are collecting them at their offices on Av. Paseo de las Palmas in Colonia Barrio Santa Maria until January 3rd when they will be gathered and handed out around the city by DIF employees and volunteers on January 6th. More details at: call (322) 225-9936, extensions 179 and 160.

December 24th at Que?Pasa there is a Christmas Eve event with live music and a traditional holiday meal, as well a gift giveaway to about 500 local children. Michael, the owner of Que?Pasa is hoping you’ll join him and the staff in this heartwarming evening. It starts at 6 pm.

Christmas with Children of the Dump is a popular charity/event where a number of organisations bring gifts to the families who live around the city dump. This occurs on Christmas Day at 10:30-11am. All the volunteers meet at the Walmart/Sam’s parking lot and go to the site from there. You’ll be assigned a task and it is usually a full day of volunteering. www.facebook.com/ChristmasAtTheDumpPV/ for details.

In Bucerias on Christmas Day, a group goes to the village of El Guamuchil about 15 minutes north of Bucerias, where they hand out bags of food and toy bags for the kids. You can contact Michael Murphy at Bienvenidos Real Estate in Bucerias for more details. 329 298 1733

I have heard that there is a group who sets up at the Blue Chairs on Los Muertos beach and hands out gifts to the vendors’ children. I’m sure if you showed up with a couple wrapped gifts and a desire to help out, they’d put you to work.

Now, there are many organisations that do wonderful work all year and they are always looking for volunteers and donations (cash is good!) check on page 38 for a list of some of the organisations around town.

I wish all of you a wonderful holiday however you might choose to spend your time. Thank you for your ever-ongoing support.

Feliz Navidad!

Madeline