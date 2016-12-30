Duende… a new concept in music and art

To know Geo is to understand his commitment to music. He practices daily, writes new material, learns new instruments and passionately creates an experience for his fans. That passion led him to his latest music project, “Duende”; the name is derived from Spanish Flamenco culture. Asked what it means, Geo interprets:

“Duende… what is the Duende?

Through the empty archway blows a wind of the spirit announcing the endless baptism of freshly created things. This mysterious force that everyone feels and no one can explain is like an un-seen power, not a particular work. It is a child born of struggle and suffering, invited by surrender and nurtured by spontaneity, but nobody can control it or summon it by will.

True creativity needs Duende. It is not a question of ability, but of truth, life and energy. The Duende’s arrival always results in a radical change of form and brings freshness to old patterns. Like a miracle, it takes over with enthusiasm, but, as in a trance, it is not totally of this world.

All arts are capable of Duende, but where it finds its greatest power is in music, dance and the spoken word – for these arts need a living body to deliver and interpret its cry. Duende is in the blues, the wail of the flamenco singer, the scrape of a rosin’d bow across the strings of an old violin. The eerie and inexplicable sadness that lives in the heart of special works of art. The Duende floats in dark silence until it is summoned.”

Music lovers cherish the sweet sounds Geo creates with his violin, flamenco guitar and more. He has performed with Latcho & Andrea (The Blonde Gypsies). Later, he established and produced the group Luna Rumba, which won numerous international awards.

Duende; a new concept, created to take advantage of the talents of three unique entertainers. Geo arranged all the music and wrote it in traditional score for the instruments that the three members play:

Geo plays the Spanish guitar, electric guitar; five string violin; mandolin, and sings.

Luis play’s cello, bass guitar, flute, percussion, keyboard, duduk, and contributes to the vocals.

Lilly is an accomplished dancer, percussionist, plays the mandolin and sings as well.

The concept for the show also includes the use of advanced ‘Looping technology’ so that the members can play more than one instrument in the arrangements. For instance, Luis can play the bass line for the song and then do a solo on the cello, or switch to percussion. Geo will lay down a rhythm guitar part and then either plays a lead guitar or violin solo on top.

You might know Lilly Alcantara who with her husband started a business in Bucerias (Quilombo Cultural Centre), which, among other things, provides “Cross Fit” classes. Lilly also performs the traditional Son Jorocho Vera Cruz style of music and leads the traditional “Fandango” parties. She has travelled internationally, is a published author, and studied music and dance in Vera Cruz, Mexico; Cuba and South Africa.

Luis Rascon lives in the area with his family. Originally from Mexico City, he attended a leading college of music. For the last few years he was the musical director of the “Rhythms of the Night” – the top entertainment production in the Banderas Bay area, before joining Luna Rumba.

Duende will be performing its new show every Friday, starting January 13th, at a brand new club in Puerto Vallarta, “Incanto”. In addition, you can experience Duende at various venues around the Bay. Contact the Octopus Garden/Jardin del Pulpo in La Cruz for tickets for the upcoming shows; January 7th and 21st.