By Katy Saunders

One of the keys to success in fitness is that when we believe that we can do something, our chances of doing that thing increase. The more we dream big the more we can achieve. I like to help my clients envision the dreams they want. Part of reaching our health and fitness goals are the dreams we have and the inspiration that comes from pursuing them. If we believe that fitness makes us happier, have better relationships, increase our financial well-being, and impact the lives of others around us, we are more inclined to commit to it.

In fact, being more fit helps us get closer to the things we want, it gives us more energy to complete our work and have time for ourselves, it gives us the confidence to pursue greater challenges and it enables us to help those around us.

What are some of your dreams? Is it to travel the world? Spend time with loved ones? Lose weight? Live a long life? Have a fulfilling career? Write down your top three dreams, and pick the most important one, by writing down your dreams you can turn them into goals. Once we set a goal, we are closer to making it a reality. One day at a time and one step at a time you can work towards that goal to make it come true.

It’s not easy to make the type of changes you’ve decided to make, especially when the work you need to do to get there seems too difficult and you discard your dream. I challenge you to write down what you want to do, post it on your fridge and look it every day. You don’t have to do anything about it, but look at it everyday. Reading your goals every morning and night will help you stay on course. Harnessing the power of your mind directs your thought patterns and actions.

Not being intentional about the goal you are striving towards leaves you with no particular direction to follow. Our mind likes to have a direction, it helps it to organize thoughts and it gives us the ability to be more self-directed and in control of our lives. Focusing on achieving specific goals helps to increase clarity, satisfaction, peace of mind while reducing stress.

Try it today, it’s not easy to face a challenge you’ve been telling yourself too hard, but once you start it will make you feel unstoppable. You will feel a great sense of accomplishment, experience a whole new way of living and you may lose some bad habits along the way!

Have fun along your journey to success and never give up! Email me with your comments and questions. I love to hear from you, my readers! And remember be happy, be healthy, be fit!

