Drag show creates a buzz at Ponoka Golf Course

When it comes to drag shows The Crazy Señoritas know how to entertain.

The Ponoka Golf Club played host to a special, one-night only drag show that featured the high antics of female impersonators Aug. 2. The impersonators featured famous singers such as Tina Turner, Cher, Britney Spears, Whitney Huston and more.

The event was part of a special tour that brought the group all the way from the Luna Lounge in Bucerias, Mexico.

Hugh Gaffney is the owner of the lounge and he said the tour so far has been a total success. He worked with Merv Buchanan, tour organizer for Trend Entertainment in Calgary to bring this event to Canada.

“Usually I’m bringing Canadian entertainers to Mexico…We decided to bring a Mexican entertainment group to Canada,” explained Buchanan.

Both agree the response has been outstanding.

“The venues we’ve played so far never heard the show and didn’t know anything about it but they took a risk and said, ‘We’ll do it,’” said Gaffney.

Since then most venues have booked already for next year seeking multiple nights.

The name of the group was changed slightly to the Señoritas; in Mexico the show is called the Crazy Bitches and has been going on for the last seven years.

As for the entertainment, the impersonators knew how to get the crowd laughing and involved.

Miss Diva Divine, the Queen of Comedy, kept folks laughing between acts as the hostess; Cher is interpreted by Miss Angie Star, Tina Turner is interpreted by Miss Mauri, Britney Spears and Shakira are impersonated by Miss Dany Sodi

The Canadian tour was busy with ten shows in two weeks to Alberta, Saskatchewan and British Columbia.

Gaffney says he’s excited for what’s to come at next year’s show.

By Jeffrey Heyden-Kaye/Ponoka News

