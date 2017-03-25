Don’t miss the exciting entertainment at Luna Lounge

You only have about a week left to enjoy the final dinner/shows of the season at Luna Lounge Bucerias.

This past Friday was a very special St. Patrick’s Day at Luna Lounge with live music, corned beef and cabbage, beef and Guinness stew and a really fun party. The festivities went from 1 pm to midnight, and North Shore folks put on some green and came out for all the fun! Luna Lounge was the place to be on St. Paddy’s Day with its Irish hosts, Hugh and his mom, Alice. And as usual, a good time was had by all!

Last Sunday, America’s top Tim McGraw tribute artist, Adam Tucker, debuted his show at Luna Lounge. Straight from Las Vegas, Adam is known as the Vegas McGraw. And he’s a dead-ringer for the real country star! We loved the sexy star and his incredible performance. Tim even added a few tribute songs to stars like Johnny Cash and Neil Diamond.

Coming up this week, Joe Passion brings us Great Balls of Fire on Thursday, March 23. Joe’s flamboyant piano playing style is fantastic. He loves to get the audience laughing, clapping and singing along. This special tribute to Jerry Lee Lewis includes top piano playing and all the great hits of this musical icon.

Returning on Sunday, March 26, Joe Passion is back with All You Need is Love: The John Lennon Tribute. Come out and hear all the incredible music from this iconic songwriter/musician! You’ll love hearing songs like, “Hey Jude,” “Yesterday,” “She Loves You” and “I Want to Hold Your Hand,” along with many, many more!

And the final tribute show of the season is The Garth Guy on Thursday and Friday, March 30 and 31, featuring the music and look of America’s most loved country star, Garth Brooks. Dean Simons is fantastic as Garth Brooks and he puts on an incredible show. The audiences went crazy for this show last season!

This is a show with fabulous songs performed by a top notch entertainer!

This March, Luna Lounge has been venturing up north to GUAYABITOS to The Pina Colada Restaurant for weekly shows. Coming up, you’ll see: The Garth Brooks Show on March 29. Go to lunaloungebucerias.com to purchase tickets or see Linda Gibbs at Casita De La Peñita to pay cash for tickets.

And don’t forget that every Tuesday and Wednesday night at 7 pm, through March, Luna Lounge Bucerias features the all-new Crazy Bitches (drag) dinner show with Miss Diva Divine and her gals!

Visit lunaloungebucerias.com for information or tickets.