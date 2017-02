Corkey is just the cutest little puppy just five months old. He is a Terrier mix and weighs 10 pounds now. He should remain a small dog. As you might imagine, he just wants to have fun!

Corkey is a playful little guy and gets along with all the other dogs and he is even good with the cats. Corkey has been neutered, de-wormed and fully vaccinated. If you are looking for a sweet little companion animal, look no further. Contact us at spcapv@gmail.com for an application.