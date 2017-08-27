Often, Chris and I venture out to neighbouring towns to discover, explore or to just experience new things. I invite you to discover La Cruz de Huanacaxtle! If you live in our inspiring town, try something new. If you’re a drive away I invite you explore and visit one or more of our marvelous eateries.

Many take a much deserved summer break; its hot and fewer people are around… what that means is La Cruz has a more intimate vibe. Admittedly, I too, leave for most of the summer yet when I’m there my experience is of a small Mexican town serving and treating guests at ‘a summer pace’, sometimes trying new menus for the following season and relaxing with you

One could begin their day enjoying coffee and breakfast at Ana Banana’s or walk the beach and have lunch at Oso’s Marina restaurant. You could park at the Marina, walk the boardwalk, the malecon, and treat yourself to lunch at La Peska/Frascati’s who share the upper floor overlooking the lovely boats moored at the marina.

Stroll the 5-minute walk to La Cruz’s colourful plaza, look up to the trees where magnificent iguanas camouflage themselves among the leaves; with patience you’ll spot the grand creatures lounging on the branches. The six-foot long vegetarians are spectacular! Choose between coffee and home cooked delights at Café Shulel or have home made ice cream, muy rico (very rich), across the plaza; chocolate and coconut are my favourites with vanilla an amazing contender for most amazing flavor!

Park around our only street light and go up the hill to Mare Nostrum or down the hill to Langosta Diez. In either you’ll be pampered and feel like you’re on the European Mediterranean with a Mexican flare; both giving life to summertime in La Cruz.

Mare Norstrum has best view of the Bay, where you can enjoy true Spanish Sangria and tapas or lounge in their new book exchange library, where there’s a small museum of handicrafts supporting artists to sell their crafts. Open Tuesday to Sunday with happy hour from 5 to 7 pm. Mediterranean cuisine includes delicious rice dishes, fish and seafood, as well as grilled meats.

Langosta Diez where Italy meets Mexico in a marvelous inside garden paradise with a twist; their unique concept, in addition to dining in this interior courtyard, is that guests can purchase absolutely anything you see in the restaurant. From dishes to furniture to goods on the shelves like the gorgeous hand blown glass, you like it you can buy it, just ask your waiter!

Some say their Margarita Pizza is the best in the world! Their cooks literally perform; imagine having frozen Greek Yogurt Popcorn made with liquid nitrogen at your table… that’s only one option.

Eat in or place your order ahead. Kiki and Sara, owners and chef extraordinaire’s of Enrique’s make one of the best ceviche’s in the bay. They’re happy to make you a take away order and would love to serve you!

Patio closed for the summer as they rejuvenate and create new and exciting menu items, Michael and Yolanda of My Cakes would be delighted to hear from you, order your cake ahead of time and they’ll have it ready for you to take home!

Enjoy the best music, or bring your instrument and join in at Britannia La Cruz. Every Monday they’re open for game night. Tuesday is the best with open Mic, food specials and Happy Hour, come jam with The Turn or just enjoy the music.

La Cruz has so much for your day of exploration whether walking, dining, sipping, and shopping or take away… the options are many. You come back you hear!!

Feel free to email me for more info on La Cruz, you may inspire a future article. Cindy@VillaAmorDelMar.com

