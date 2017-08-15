Diarrhea – Acute Part 2

We continue our discussion with Dra. Mariana Esteva (gastro) on the ever-popular topic of diarrhea but this week, we are covering acute diarrhea. Acute diarrhea is defined as three liquid stools per day for less than two weeks. There are two clinical types:

Simple diarrhea without blood: Caused by viruses in 60% of the cases (rotavirus, enterovirus), bacteria (vibrio cholera, enterotoxigenic E-coli, non-typhoid Salmonella) or parasites (giardiasis). Sometimes diseases such as acute ear infection, upper and lower respiratory tract infections can be accompanied by this type of diarrhea.

Dysentery or bloody diarrhea: Caused by bacteria (Shigella in 50% of cases, Campylobacter, enteroinvasive or enterohaemorrhagic E-Coli, Salmonella) or parasites (intestinal amoebas).

Infectious diarrheas are transmitted by direct (dirty hands) or indirect (ingestion of contaminated food/water) contact.

When someone has acute diarrhea, what should they take?

Medications: NONE. It is better to see a physician before taking anything!

Food: Limit food and beverages that contain sugar, lactose, fructose, high-fructose corn syrup and sorbit. Avoid beverages with caffeine. Eat a small meal or snack every 3-4 hours (bland). Avoid spicy foods.

Liquids: The use of balanced electrolyte rehydration over other oral rehydration options in the elderly with severe diarrhea is recommended. Most individuals with acute diarrhea or gastroenteritis can keep up with fluids and salt with the consumption of water and/or natural coconut water. Avoid sports drinks, Gatorade or PowerAde – these increase the diarrhea.

When should someone see a physician?

If you have these symptoms for more than 24 hours: fever, constant pain, vomiting more than three times, more than six bowel movements in a day, leg cramps, weakness, bloody diarrhea.

Once the diarrhea has ceased and the person is feeling better, what should they begin eating?

Fruits, vegetables (non-gas producing types), protein to include chicken, well cooked fish. Beverages should exclude soda and alcohol. Limit fats to less than 8 teaspoons per day (cheese, milk, butter, cream and mayonnaise).

I would like to add a note here that we had as is always the case, a large amount of people in the winter months with “turista”. They self-medicated with Pepto-Bismol (along with many other items). This only increased their discomfort and for some, increased their symptoms. If someone thinks that they have a parasite or an amoeba, it is so very simple to have a stool sample done. Why not FIND OUT if you have one rather than self-medicating with something that you do not need?

You are welcome to contact us for specific questions on any of the above and I will be sure that Dra. Mariana answers!

It goes without saying (but I will say it anyway) – it’s hotter than blazes now. Drink water. Drink water and drink water. You will find in these days that you probably are not peeing nearly as much as you normally do – which means you need to drink some more!

Here’s to a merry week!