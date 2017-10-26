Dia de los Muertos Events

In many points around the city you can find altars set up by businesses, neighbourhood associations, schools and more. Some are interactive and invite the public to participate. Take your cameras.
Highlights include:
Altars on display at Mondo de Cristal in Old Town
Interactive altars along Calle Francisca Rodriguez
Exposition of Altars on Calle Inturbide
Altars on the Malecon in front of the lighthouse
Altars at the main plaza/ along the outside of the Presidencia
Point of departure – Boats of Vallarta Altar – Plaza de Armas
Altars in Plaza de Hermandad
October 29
6 pm – 11:30 Pata Salada Festival in Park Hidalgo
6 pm – 11:30 Kermes Mexicana – Plaza de Armas
7:00 pm Opening of the Dead Dancers at Plaza Galerias
7:00 pm Puerto Vallarta Orchestral School – City Hall
9 – 11pm Charro parade along the Malecon
October 30
6 pm – 11:30 Pata Salada Festival in Park Hidalgo
6 – 7pm Municipal Band in the main plaza
6 pm – 11:30 Kermes Mexicana – Plaza de Armas
6:30 – 7:30 Ballet Hotel Canto Del sol at the Los Arcos
7pm – 8pm Traditional game of Loteria – Plaza de Armas
7pm The History of Death in Old Mexico – Out the tourism office
8 – 11:30pm Live music along Calle Francisca Rodriguez
8 pm – 10 pm Ballet Mazcoatl deMascota – Los Arcos
October 31
6 pm – 11:30 Pata Salada Festival in Park Hidalgo
6 pm – 11:30 Kermes Mexicana – Plaza de Armas
6pm -11pm Fiesta de los Muertos with live music on Pulpito and Amapas
6pm – 10 pm Music and games along Calle Francisca Rodriguez
7 pm – 8 pm Live music – Los Arcos
7:30 – 9:30 Los Muertos Film Festival – Park Lazaro Cardenas
8pm – 9pm Traditional game of Loteria – Plaza de Armas
9 – 11pm Charro parade along the Malecon
November 1
10 am – 7pm Events in the 5 de Dec. Cemetery
12 – 6 pm Augachile and ceviche festival – Calle Francisca Rodriguez
6 pm – 11:30 Pata Salada Festival in Park Hidalgo
6 pm – 11:30 Kermes Mexicana – Plaza de Armas
6 pm – 10pm Pan de Muerto tasting in Park Lazaro Cardenas
7 pm – 8 pm Tamazula Mariachi – Park Lazaro Cardenas
9 pm – 10 pm Tamazula Mariachi – Plaza de Armas
November 2
9am Free guided tour of the 5 de Dec Cemetery
10am Free guided tour of the 5 de Dec Cemetery
10am – 3pm live music and events in the 5 de Dec. Cemetery
10am – Midnight – Parade from the Cemetery to the Municipal market, live music, event and fireworks to celebrate the end of the holiday.
November 5
Fiesta en la Calle – Los Muertos Brewing Live music and events from 2 pm – 10 pm