Dia de los Muertos Events

In many points around the city you can find altars set up by businesses, neighbourhood associations, schools and more. Some are interactive and invite the public to participate. Take your cameras.

Highlights include:

Altars on display at Mondo de Cristal in Old Town

Interactive altars along Calle Francisca Rodriguez

Exposition of Altars on Calle Inturbide

Altars on the Malecon in front of the lighthouse

Altars at the main plaza/ along the outside of the Presidencia

Point of departure – Boats of Vallarta Altar – Plaza de Armas

Altars in Plaza de Hermandad

October 29

6 pm – 11:30 Pata Salada Festival in Park Hidalgo

6 pm – 11:30 Kermes Mexicana – Plaza de Armas

7:00 pm Opening of the Dead Dancers at Plaza Galerias

7:00 pm Puerto Vallarta Orchestral School – City Hall

9 – 11pm Charro parade along the Malecon

October 30

6 pm – 11:30 Pata Salada Festival in Park Hidalgo

6 – 7pm Municipal Band in the main plaza

6 pm – 11:30 Kermes Mexicana – Plaza de Armas

6:30 – 7:30 Ballet Hotel Canto Del sol at the Los Arcos

7pm – 8pm Traditional game of Loteria – Plaza de Armas

7pm The History of Death in Old Mexico – Out the tourism office

8 – 11:30pm Live music along Calle Francisca Rodriguez

8 pm – 10 pm Ballet Mazcoatl deMascota – Los Arcos

October 31

6 pm – 11:30 Pata Salada Festival in Park Hidalgo

6 pm – 11:30 Kermes Mexicana – Plaza de Armas

6pm -11pm Fiesta de los Muertos with live music on Pulpito and Amapas

6pm – 10 pm Music and games along Calle Francisca Rodriguez

7 pm – 8 pm Live music – Los Arcos

7:30 – 9:30 Los Muertos Film Festival – Park Lazaro Cardenas

8pm – 9pm Traditional game of Loteria – Plaza de Armas

9 – 11pm Charro parade along the Malecon

November 1

10 am – 7pm Events in the 5 de Dec. Cemetery

12 – 6 pm Augachile and ceviche festival – Calle Francisca Rodriguez

6 pm – 11:30 Pata Salada Festival in Park Hidalgo

6 pm – 11:30 Kermes Mexicana – Plaza de Armas

6 pm – 10pm Pan de Muerto tasting in Park Lazaro Cardenas

7 pm – 8 pm Tamazula Mariachi – Park Lazaro Cardenas

9 pm – 10 pm Tamazula Mariachi – Plaza de Armas

November 2

9am Free guided tour of the 5 de Dec Cemetery

10am Free guided tour of the 5 de Dec Cemetery

10am – 3pm live music and events in the 5 de Dec. Cemetery

10am – Midnight – Parade from the Cemetery to the Municipal market, live music, event and fireworks to celebrate the end of the holiday.

November 5

Fiesta en la Calle – Los Muertos Brewing Live music and events from 2 pm – 10 pm

