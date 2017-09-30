Debbie Reynolds: Talented Singer & Actress

Debbie Reynolds was born Mary Frances Reynolds on the first of April, 1932 at El Paso, Texas. Her father was a carpenter with the Southern Pacific railroad. Her mother took in laundry for extra income, while they lived in a shack in El Paso.

The family moved to Burbank, California in 1939. Debbie was a student at Burbank High School when at the age of 16, in 1948, she won the Miss Burbank beauty contest. Debbie was first discovered by talent scouts from Warner Bros. and MGM who were at the Miss Burbank contest. Both companies wanted her to sign up with their studio and had to flip a coin to see which one got her. Warner won the coin toss, and she was with the studio for two years.

When Warner Brothers stopped producing musicals, she moved to MGM. While at MGM, Debbie regularly appeared in movie musicals during the 1950s and had several hit records on the Billboard charts during this time. Her work on the big screen impressed the studio, who then gave her a co-starring role in what would become her biggest film role to date in “Singin’ in the Rain” (1952) opposite Gene Kelly.

Debbie would go on to marry three times. Her first marriage was to singer Eddie Fisher in 1955. They became the parents of Carrie (1956–2016) and Todd Fisher (1958). They appeared to be the perfect Hollywood couple, until Eddie had a scandalous public affair with Debbie’s good friend-Elizabeth Taylor. The Eddie Fisher – Elizabeth Taylor affair was such a great public scandal, that it led to the cancellation of Eddie Fisher’s television show.

Debbie later got the starring role in “The Unsinkable Molly Brown” (1964) which led her receiving an Oscar nomination as Best Actress for the role. Debbie also landed her own sit-com on NBC in 1969, called “The Debbie Reynolds Show”. The show had very good ratings for a new TV show, but Debbie took a very strong stand on having a cigarette brand as the major sponsor of the show, which turn into a public feud with NBC. Debbie would walk away from the TV show in protest, after just one season.

Throughout the 1970’s Debbie continued to make albums that were very well received, give concerts and do stage work. She also devoted much of her time to raising her teenage children. Debbie was so proud when her daughter Carrie, landed a role in the film “Shampoo” (1975) opposite Warren Beatty. Not long after Debbie watched as Carrie starred as Princess Leia in the George Lucas sci-fi film Star Wars (1977) and gained worldwide stardom.

From 1999 to 2006, Debbie played Grace Adler’s over the top, theatrical mother, Bobbi Adler, on the NBC hit sitcom “Will & Grace”. The role earned Debbie her one and only Emmy Award nomination for Guest Actress in a Comedy Series in 2000. For the next ten years or so, Debbie would appear on the stage occasionally and hold small concerts.

Debbie had become closer to her daughter Carrie Fisher over the years. The two even lived next door to each other in Hollywood, for the lastfifteen years. But all that came crashing down for Debbie when Carrie Fisher suffered a medical emergency on a flight from London to Los Angeles, and was followed by four days in intensive care at UCLA Medical Center. Carrie died on December 27, 2016 at the age of 60, after battling depression and drug abuse for most of her life. Later test results would show trace amounts of several drugs in Carrie’s system, as a contributing cause of death.

Debbie was devastated by Carrie’s death, according to her son Todd. The following day, on December 28, 2016 Debbie was taken by ambulance to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, after suffering a “severe stroke,” according to Todd. Later that afternoon, less than 24 hours after Carrie’s passing, Debbie died at the age of 84 years old. Throughout all the turmoil of her life in Hollywood, Debbie could not bear to be apart from her one constant in her life and took her final bow, to rejoin her.

Fred Jacobs is a full time resident of Puerto Vallarta and the author of three books.

