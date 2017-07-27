Critically Acclaimed Comedy ‘Princesas Desesperadas’ Returns For Limited Run At Incanto

Perro Bravo Productions returns to Puerto Vallarta this summer with the Spanish adapted version of Tomas Ustusastegui’s comedy “Princesas Desesperadas”. Under the clever supervision of multi-award winner, director Ramiro Daniel, and with the participation of award-winning actors Juan Pablo Hernandez, Juan Carlos Ramirez, Cesar Trujillo, and Cesar Bravo, “Princesas Desesperadas” is a fast-paced comedy that tells the story of four Disney Princesses who get together fifteen years after their “happily ever afters.” None of them is happy that they are not yet queens, and the sharp vaudeville-esque comedy quickly puts the audience in a voyeuristic situation as each character becomes unraveled as they peel off the tragedy of their lives piece by piece, drawing the audience into a very private conversation amongst women; a conversation not meant to be heard by anyone else.

“Princesas Desesperadas” – in Spanish – began in Puerto Vallarta in April 2014, and has enjoyed overwhelming success ever since, playing to nearly two thousand people and receiving accolades from the media and the public. Pero Bravo’s co-founder Cesar Bravo says, “Those who have seen this joyful production have become ardent – very ardent fans, with some having seen the production seven times!” “Princesas Desesperadas” plays Fridays and Saturdays July 28, 29, August 4, 5 and September 1, 2 at 8:30pm in the cabaret theater. Please note that all performances are in Spanish. Online tickets are now available at Incanto’s website.

In the piano bar, Sylvie & Jorge of The Zippers band play Classic Rock on Tuesdays at 8pm. Azúca plays Gypsy Swing/Latin Jazz/Cuban Rhythms on Wednesdays and Sundays at 7:30pm. Open Mic Night is on Thursdays at 7pm hosted by Tracy Parks, with Chris Kenny on guitar. Sing, dance, play an instrument… The stage is yours! On Fridays at 7:30pm ‘The Joanie Show’ starring Joan Houston, with Salvatore on piano, features Jazz, Blues, Classics and lots of laughs! Singer/songwriter Chris Kenny plays Jazz, Blues and Rock on acoustic guitar Saturdays at 8pm, followed by Spanish guitarist/singer Gabriel Reyes at 10pm for ‘Last Call’ (also on Fridays at 10pm). Bingo with Pearl fundraisers are on Saturdays at 5pm. Lots of fun! Great Prizes! Benefits Ballet Folklorico Tradiciones, who will also perform.

Online show tickets are available at www.IncantoVallarta.com. Call 322 223 9756 for reservations.

Related