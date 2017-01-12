Creating a community centre built on love

Appreciation and kindness come to mind when I think of Eric and Luz; they’re genuinely delightful. They’re so much more than their bar which they recently opened. I know Luz best because I’ve been blessed with her amazing massage treatments. To understand their love of community and how they want to give back and be involved has me screaming “Rah, Rah, Rah!”

Eric and Luz created El Quinto Elemento Restaurant Sports Bar in La Cruz because they want their clients to have fun! It’s the place to watch your favorite sports on the big screen or play board games with others. The Mexican-American fusion menu prepared with fresh products from local vendors ensures quality and great flavor; appetizers, burgers, wings, pasta, steaks, enchiladas, and more! February brings more tasty treats including wood fired pizza and BBQ Ribs… oh yeah!!

Eric was raised in Ontario and lived in BC, Canada. Luz was born and raised in Monterrey, Mexico. They’ve known each other for about three years and married just over a year ago. They’re creating great things together! Both 45 years old, they considered they’ll be 60-70 years old before they know it and figured this would be a great spot to retire. “We found quality of life, tranquility, security, the kindest people; humble and happy, and always sharing a smile and beautiful greetings. We love to enjoy the surroundings, sunrises, sunsets and night skies full of stars! The beautiful area that the Riviera Nayarit has to offer and its people, lovely and unique! We love the community and the lifestyle here is very supportive for local producers; always promoting cultural and social programs.”

Thelocation of EL Quinto Elemento is within the ‘Live & Love’ Community Center which will include three other businesses: Pacha Mama Holistic Center; Naturopathy and Detox Programs (Nutrition, Psychology and Alternative Medicine); Smoothie Bar & Yoga, Healthy Food, Natural & Organic Products and a Gallery showcasing Art, Special Events and Community Programs. There will also be a real estate & concierge services network.

They do what they do because they enjoy meeting new people. Providing a forum for people to meet and enjoy each other’s company, share ideas, to co-create community projects with synergy, or to just have fun is what its all about. “To see people having a good experience in our place, enjoying the food, service and environment make us happy!”

Luz told me “There are a lot of things that we can improve, working together as a community, to make a better world. “ Pachamama in Spanish means mother earth

“We’ve always been concerned about social and ecological aspects; we love kids and participate with some programs to help orphanages. Now with this place, we invite the community to use the facilities of Live & Love and Quinto Elemento for educational and cultural workshops or activities, so kids with low economical resources can have the opportunity to learn tools that lead them to a good, creative, productive, and healthy life. We think this is a good way to work with kids and teenagers to prevent delinquency in the community by taking care of future generations.”

“Don`t give fish to needy people, teach them how to catch them”

In February sign up for one or more of the following workshops: Sailing, Yoga, Naturopathy, Psychology, Cooking, English-Spanish, Sculpture, Music, Journalism, Art Design, Recycling and Permaculture. For those interested; come and take one workshop and it will pay for one child’s, your help will support them directly, while you interact and learn with a child.

They’re open Wednesday to Monday from 3 pm to 10 pm, Sat & Sun from 1 pm to 10 pm. Enjoy live music on Fridays at 6 pm; Monday is an open jam @ 7 pm. Happy hour every day from 5 to 7 pm.

My bet is they’ll be a success story!