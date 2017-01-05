Cooking up a hilarious comedy ‘Kitchen Witches’ opens this weekend at Boutique

The Boutique Dinner Theatre offers exciting evenings of dinner-and-a-show options in Vallarta’s Old Town. Playing Jan. 5, 6. 7, 12, 13 and 14 is “The Kitchen Witches,” a comedy directed by Lynne Dellinger. Two rival cooking show hostesses, played by Alice Averett and Cat Meders, battle it out with hilarious and messy results. Rounding out the cast will be Rob Grant and Catherine Beeghly.

Dana Zeller-Alexis stars in a one-woman cabaret show, “Women on the Edge,” Jan. 26 through Feb. 11, Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays. She and her husband Mark Zeller, who is directing the show, have long careers on the stage around the world.

Her work in “Mrs. Dally Has a Lover” earned this review: “She enters the heart of the character, etching out the perimeters of her character like a skilled jeweler.”

She also won a Dramalogue Award for best actress in that role. Some of her favorite roles have been “Shirley Valentine,” Martha in “Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf,” Sonya in “Uncle Vanya,” and Mama Rose in “Gypsy.”

A newly formed professional vocal octet, the Vallarta Vocalista Ensemble, will perform at the Boutique Feb. 16, 17. 18. 23. 24 and 25. “The Rhythms of Life” is the show’s theme. Carl Timothy, Jean-Guy Comeau, Kathy Overly, Suzanne Kirkpatrick, and Sharon Baughman-White are among the singers.

Auditions will be announced soon for a “Best of Broadway” review, directed by Ralph Hyman.

Singers should come prepared, preferably with sheet music, to perform a Broadway song, and an accompanist will be provided.

“I want the auditioners to introduce themselves, talk about why they chose the song they did, and what meaning it has to them,” Hyman said.

The Boutique is also looking for volunteers–stage hands, painters, graphic artists, as well as actors and directors.

Mikki Prost continues her new show, an original tribute to Brenda Lee. “Little Miss Dynamite: The Life and Times of Brenda Lee,” performs at 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays, Jan. 11, and 18.

New in 2017: Opportunities for personal growth

Eight live presentations by Vallarta thinkers and performers are planned every other Tuesday in TED talks, from 10 a.m. to noon.

“Many Malalas: The Courageous Pursuit of Education in Pakistan” with Millard Mott opens the series on Jan. 10.

Mott will introduce the audience to some of the intrepid people in Pakistan who are making girls’ education a reality, rebuilding schools razed by the Taliban in Swat, home of Malala Yousafzai.

The youngest Nobel Peace Prize winner in history, Malala, for whom this presentation is named, stood up to the Taliban, defended her right to an education and was shot, from which she recovered, and continues her efforts to elevate the rights of young women.

Millard recently spent three weeks visiting Pakistani schools that are educating girls in isolated mountain villages and urban neighborhoods.

He will share stories, photographs and observations, gleaned during his travels, which may challenge some of attendees’ assumptions about the Muslim community and Pakistan’s reputation as a conservative, traditional country.

Other presentations scheduled are: “Psychopaths Who Walk Among Us” with Miriam Green, Jan. 24.

“Telepathy, Synchronicity and the Afterlife,” Jerry Kroth, Feb. 7.

“Own Your Own Voice,” Mark Zeller, Feb. 21.

“Creative Living: A Work in Progress,” Dan Grippo, March 7.

“Diary of a Dairy Queen and Spicy Tales from the Taco Belle,” Joanna and Chi Chi Rones, March 21. “Artificial Intelligence: Opportunity and Threat,” John Wilson-Bugbee, April 4. “American Journey: Tales from a Troubadour,” Larry Long, April 18.

The series is produced by Norma Schuh. Tickets cost $250 pesos per session.

The Boutique Dinner Theatre is located upstairs at Nacho Daddy, 287 Basilio Badillo. Delicious three-course dinners are served at 5 p.m., with the shows at 6 p.m. On Wednesdays only, the shows start at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets cost $250 pesos for the show only; or $525 pesos for dinner and the show. For information call 322-192-4616.