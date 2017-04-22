Comings and Goings

On Friday, April 21st, upstairs in the Piano Bar at Incanto, Alberto Cuevas sings some of Mexico’s finest popular songs and a few traditional favourites as well. Accompanied by Maestro Salvatore on piano, this engaging entertainer is one of Vallarta’s best. Saturday night, Chris Kenny has the floor in the Piano Bar. Last weekend was her birthday; lots of friends showed up to enjoy her wide range of music and song and to celebrate her 30th birthday (again!). Tracy Parks, the owner of Incanto, has added a few upholstered sofas to his now way-more-comfortable bar.

…and Goings

Latcho and Andrea, the Blonde Gypsies, have their last show of the season on Tuesday, April 25th. Then they are off to Europe to visit family. For flamenco music at its finest go and see them in the theatre, 8 pm, at Incanto Vallarta.