Comings and Goings

Comings…

First up at Incanto is Chris Kenny in the piano bar, every Saturday night at 8 pm. And, this coming Saturday, the 15th, is Chris’s birthday so join me in wishing her many happy returns.

Latcho and Andrea will be performing their last concert in Incanto’s theatre for this season, Tuesday, April 25 at 7 pm. Then, they are off to Europe to visit family and will likely make some music along the way.

Next week, after Easter, two events back to back at Incanto: Thursday, April 20, from 5 to 7 pm is the Vallarta Garden Club’s last meeting of the season; please bring dollars and/or pesos to buy some palm trees – they cost $5,000 pesos each and the PVGC needs 18 of them! A lovely gift to buy for our city and you won’t have to wrap it or plant it! Right after the Garden Club is finished, sit and enjoy dinner right on the river and at 8 pm, Jackie Bristow opens her show in the Theatre accompanied by Mark Punch on guitar. Please see “Presenting Jackie Bristow” in this issue. Jackie has two additional shows Friday and Saturday, April 21 and 22.

…and Goings

Last Wednesday night at Incanto, Brian de Lorenzo’s “April in Fairbanks” had the audience chuckling along with the lyrics, softly at first, by the time he was finished the song, the entire theatre was laughing out loud. One man yelled, “It’s not that bad!” Hah! I bet it is. One of the things I loved about Brian’s new show – Around the World in Eighty Minutes – was hearing songs for the first time and to be able to understand every word perfectly. He made me cry twice – to be able to sing from one heart to touch another when you possess such a powerful voice amazes me. I hope he will return next season so more people will have a chance to hear his great voice – while clear and strong there is an undercurrent of raspy-ness like his throat had been lightly coated with marble dust. Unique. I have to mention Tim Evans, who accompanied Brian on piano. The rapport between the two was wonderful to watch and to hear. Tim’s first trip to Vallarta; I hope it won’t be his last!