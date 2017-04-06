Comings and Goings

Comings…

Brian de Lorenzo continues in great voice in the lovely theatre at Incanto with two more shows Thursday, April 6th and Saturday the 8th. Join this engaging cabaret star from Boston on a round-the-world tour in song and make sure to read “Presenting Brian de Lorenzo” in this issue.

The heart-warming play “Over the River and Through the Woods” has three more performances only at the Boutique Theatre: this Thursday, Friday and Saturday evenings at 6 pm. See more about this production in “From Here”.

Chris Kenny can be found at the Piano Bar at Incanto every Saturday night, starting at 8 pm with a second show at 10. A great way to end your evening at Incanto – with a nightcap upstairs listening to Chris’s sultry, bluesy voice.

Latcho and Andrea are back at Incanto Tuesday night, April 11 at 8. Their new, sophisticated show is amazing….

Coming up Thursday, April 20, the sensational singer from New Zealand – Jackie Bristow – arrives for three shows only – at Incanto. This lovely young woman has opened for some of the biggest names in show business all over the planet. She is currently in Auckland with Bonnie Raitt, flies here for a week, then goes to share the stage with Olivia Newton John. Stay tuned for more!

And Goings…

“The Garth Guy”, Dean Simmons, ended the stellar Tribute season at El Rio BBQ-Bar last Saturday night. From the first song, Dean had the crowd dancing and singing along to every single hit. The guitar – exactly what Garth Brooks plays – was in powerful, joyous hands, breaking picks and sounding like a twelve-string! Beautiful tone. What a truly fun night.

Many thanks go out to El Rio BBQ-Bar owner, Kurt Sinner; to all the great acts that performed their various Tributes under the stars; to Merv Buchanan of Trend Entertainment for bringing us this incredible season; to Julio Angeles, sound and light engineer who worked seamlessly with everyone; to the staff at El Rio, muchisimas gracias por todo.

See everybody in December!