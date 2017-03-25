Comings and Goings

Comings…

It’s Spring! That means Jazz Fest at Cuates y Cuetes by the Pier. Twenty-one years and counting – to March 25th. Congratulations to C.C.’s!

At El Rio this Saturday, the Tribute to Jerry Lee Lewis starring Joe Passion could set the stage on fire. I have heard great things about Senor Passion and, I am old enough to remember Jerry Lee Lewis, who I LOVED big time.

Coming to Incanto Sunday, March 26 at 8

pm is the amazing violinist Diego Mondragon. This is the third time CK Productions has brought Diego to Vallarta to three sold-out venues; and tickets for both of Diego’s show will surely fly out the door!

Diego will do a mini concert during breakfast at Incanto Saturday mid-morning. I have been hearing raves about the Eggs Benedict. Not sure I could eat and listen to Diego Mondragon play at the same time, but cold eggs are good too!

TED Talks directed by Norma Schuh takes place next Tuesday at the Boutique Theatre starting at 10 am. I wish this series would run every other week forever! It is so interesting and interactive; we have so many brainiacs in Vallarta that make learning effortless.

Latcho and Andrea – the Blonde Gypsies – will be at Incanto March 28 – if you’ve never heard them and love flamenco guitar – go.

…and Goings

Suzanne O. Davis put on a riveting tribute to Carole King at Incanto’s intimate cabaret theatre. The room sounded like it was filled with a hundred-person choir – everyone sang – and well, I must say. This was a CK Production/Trend Entertainment joint venture. I am betting there will be more down the road.

Last Saturday at El Rio was the Tribute to Tim McGraw. I had to ask. I went into this concert never having heard one song. Not one line. I knew he was an important C & W singer. I was not prepared for what walked on stage: a spectacularly built man who connected instantly with every man and woman in the audience. I keep trying to find a better word than ‘MAGNETIC’ but I think that’s it. Wasn’t just me; straight men were talking about how handsome he was. He is being considered for Broadway’s “Million Dollar Quartet” as Johnny Cash; he did one song for us. Spooky. He also sang a Neil Diamond song; again, spooky.

After the show, Adam Tucker and I went to chat quietly. He just came back from touring Australia where he played to 25,000 people a night. Last Saturday, we were 50 and he said it didn’t matter; it was harder with less energy but he did not complain. He told me this story (I am paraphrasing because I did not record it): “My best friend died when I was 24 years old. I was still living with my parents, working for Fed Ex, making lots of money and one night I met a bald, gay, black man who called himself Black Diamond as he made his living singing like Neil Diamond. People always said I could sing and this man invited me to his apartment to discuss me changing my career and becoming a singer. The man wrote down his address and I went home to tell my folks. My mother looked at the paper and told me that her and my dad had lived at that very same address, in the same apartment, years before. I sang for seven years as Adam Tucker and lost everything; I’ve sang as Tim McGraw now for seven years; I’ll tell you, when I drove into Vegas for the first time and saw my face on a billboard as I pulled into town …how blessed is that?”

How blessed, indeed.