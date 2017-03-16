Comings and Goings

Comings….

If you get this paper early enough on Thursday, March 16, you may have time to get to Amadeo’s Bistro, in the Marina, by 10 am to have a terrific “Wilderness Breakfast” accompanied by conversation with Zoologist Petr Myska. If you have any questions and/or interest in our local fauna, be there! I’ll have a full report next week and thanks to author Charlotte Main for the invitation!

Same day Thursday, from 5 to 7 pm, enjoy appetizers at Incanto that is hosting – once again – the Vallarta Garden Club’s membership/meet and greet on the patio overlooking the Rio Cuale. Amazing photographer Mike Laking will be giving a talk on how to improve your nature shots. I am sure he’ll be open for questions; he is a very generous artist always willing to share his knowledge. And, for only $500 pesos, you too, can become a Garden Club member and help support the beautification of our city.

Saturday night, the 18th has El Rio BBQ-Bar presenting the Tribute to Tim McGraw and the Mexican debut of Adam Tucker doing the honours. Born in Tennessee, Adam dreamed of performing in Las Vegas; now lives and works on the famous Strip and brings his show from Vegas to you at El Rio. See y’all there.

…and Goings

The “Soul Men” show at El Rio was so energetic, I don’t think anyone slept last Saturday night. I knew that brothers Geoff and Chris Dahl had flown from Europe to Canada, then directly to Mazatlan to perform, then Bucerias’s Luna Lounge for a show, then El Rio, then back to Canada and Berlin, Germany…in less than a week. I’m tired just typing that! Anyone who was at El Rio will tell you Chris and Geoff did not stop for over an hour; dancing, running around the tables involving everyone to sing and dance and oh, the harmonica playing! Geoff was amazing. Thank you, both for the sensational show. Now rest!