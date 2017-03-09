Comings and Goings

Comings…

Thursday the 9th, two options are possible but likely the only one with tickets left is the Los Mangos Library presentation of “Que Viva el Canto” at the Sheraton. That starts at 7:30. In town, at Incanto, the just-added second Cello Concert/Benefit, starring Donald Moline, for the Vallarta Chamber Orchestra, begins on the patio on the river at 5:30. (Please see “From Here” for a review of the first concert.)

Saturday the 11th, has the “Soul Brothers” at El Rio BBQ-Bar. The Dahl brothers, Chris and Geoff, who just might have been Dan Akroyd’s inspiration for the “Saturday Night Live” introduction to the world of Jake and Elwood Blues and the subsequent movie, “The Blues Brothers”. I have read a great deal about these brothers and am looking forward to their show…again. A year ago, health problems interfered with their plans to be here in Mexico so I hope all you die-hard El Rio/Tribute Show fans will join me in welcoming the Dahl brothers to Vallarta.

Monday the 13th, has SYNG at the Boutique Theatre – the 20-mixed-voice chorus is presenting “Feel the Love” – proceeds will benefit Alas School of Music and the Boutique Theatre. Suzanne Davis’s Tribute to Carole King at Incanto at 7 pm, and the year’s biggest fundraiser – The Crystal Ball – for the Puerto Vallarta Gay Men’s Choir being held at Casa Karma, starting at 7 pm. Food and drink by Celebrations’ Jim Lee, will ensure interesting, abundant and glorious food and premium liquors being served. Dancing under the stars at Casa Karma nudging up to crashing waves is spectacular and the Men’s chorus will sing, fabulous crystal pieces are being auctioned off with proceeds going to the PVGMC. Formal attire is acceptable but most certainly not expected; the campier your outfit, the better!

Tuesday, March 14th in Vallarta and Wednesday in Bucerias, you can ask all the questions you have about owning a condominium in Mexico. Learned attorneys, Gloria and Laura, will answer questions about condo law in Jalisco and Nayarit states. For more info and to reserve space for this FREE Conference, email gloria@legaladvicevallarta.com

Before the end of March, the fiery, brilliant violinist Diego Mondragon returns for his third CK Production concert. Details of exactly when and with whom Diego will be sharing the stage, as soon as I know them!

…and Goings

Please find my thoughts on “Geo and Lobo” in my column From Here in this issue.

With Mardi Gras raging all over town last week a devoted fan base took over El Rio BBQ-Bar for Will Chalmers’ long-awaited Tribute to Neil Diamond. Many of the people in the audience heard Will Chalmers last season, rushed to hear him again when a massive power failure cancelled the concert January 28th minutes before show time. Will flew back the last day of February and had everyone singing to every single song. It was a great opportunity for me to listen to the lyrics; I had no idea what a wonderful poet Neil Diamond was in the 70’s; “Play Me” made me cry then Will came by, sat down and sang something bright and cheery. The bus ride home continued the concert with snippets of songs. Thanks, Will, for coming back to El Rio.

“Riverfest” is over. Three days spread out the crowd and the love. I went Sunday for wonderful Mariachi, Los Bambinos and ribs. At the start of the day, Kurt Sinner announced that more than $150,000 pesos had been raised for Pasitos de Luz. Bravos to everyone involved.