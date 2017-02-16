Comings and Goings

Comings…

Thursday, the 16th, debuts Vallarta’s professional octet at 6 pm, at the Boutique Theatre. Some of these voices are very well known about town – others are well known, just not for singing. Who knew Carl Timothy was an outstanding tenor? Join Carl, Sharon, David, Jean-Guy, Suzanne, Kathy, Judy and Steve for an evening celebrating songs from a number of countries in a variety of languages.

Saturday, the 18th is so packed with things to do; it’ll be hard to pick and choose. I will be at El Rio cheering on Samira whose Tribute to Tina Turner brought the house down in Bucerias last season. Samira’s energy levels will leave you breathless and I am not exaggerating!

Also Saturday night is the opening of dear friend and wonderful artist, Julio Hernan, at the Cultural Centre on the Isla Rio Cuale at 7 pm. His show – which I am sure will consist of paintings and photographs and painted photos will run for a week so I will still be able to see it.

And, the Blond Gypsies are at Incanto at 7; they’ll be back in March if that helps your scheduling any!

And a reprise of last season’s biggest, best Arty-Party takes place this Saturday from 6 to 9 pm at Art Vallarta at the San Franciscan Hotel on Pilitas at the top of Olas Altas Street. Come dressed as Frida, an Amazon, as Susan B. Anthony, Amelia Earhart – any woman you can think of who is fearless! For men, come as any man who has stood behind (or beside) his woman fearlessly: think Sir Lancelot.

Art on the walls exhibited by local and International artists. Over 700 people attended last year’s soiree. Find out why.

Sunday has the Vallarta Chamber Orchestra at Teatro Vallarta. The theme is “An American in Vallarta” and features George Gershwin’s uber famous “Rhapsody in Blue”. Curtain is at 5 pm with tickets at the box office.

…and Goings

I have been looking forward to the Rod Stewart Tribute show all season long.

In 1971, I was living in Cyprus, the same year Rod Stewart released “Maggie May”. I remember hearing it Christmas Day for the first time… it became my favourite song. It was my first Christmas without my family so the song holds a touch of melancholy. The various reasons it remains my favourite song to this day – more than 45 years later, doesn’t matter; it just is. I mentioned to Doug Varty before the concert that I have never, ever heard anyone perform “Maggie May” live (I would have hated it anyway; nobody could do it justice) but, for one of the best songs ever recorded it is a strange thing.

About the fourth or fifth song into his performance, Doug started to sing and he made his way over to our table way in the back, knelt down, held my hand and, as only Rod Stewart or Doug Varty could do, sang Maggie May just for me.

Photo by Julio Angeles