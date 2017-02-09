Comings and Goings

Comings… Happy Hour at Incanto Vallarta’s beautiful piano bar overlooking the Rio Cuale just got better. Listen to Gabriel Reyes sing and play guitar every Wednesday and Friday at 5 pm.

Gabriel’s rich voice will keep you spellbound – really. He is that good. The second the doors open at 5 the Piano Bar quickly fills up, so go early, relax on the terrace by the river for a bit to ensure a front row seat for Gabriel’s mini-concert.

El Rio BBQ-Bar is hosting ‘Forever Young’ this Saturday night – the Rod Stewart Tribute concert starring Canadian Doug Varty. Doug’s two shows at the Luna Lounge in Bucerias are already sold out so if Rod Stewart is on your playlist then let’s have dinner under the stars, put our toes in the sand and be dazzled.

I first heard ‘Maggie May’ on the top of the highest mountain in Cyprus. It was Christmas Day, there was snow and I was missing my family. It remains my favourite song…no pressure, Doug! The short version will do.

Attention NEIL DIAMOND/ WILL CHALMERS fans! The show must go on and Will Chalmers will be returning to Vallarta to El Rio BBQ-Bar, Tuesday, February 28 to perform his incredible tribute to Neil Diamond that was explosively cancelled January 28 when a cement truck unceremoniously took out a power line and that was that.

Fans in Bucerias and Guayabitos will have the pleasure of hearing Will again.

…and Goings

Michael Danckert left a soldout crowd at El Rio BBQ-Bar so happy after his tribute show to Roy Orbison. I asked Americans, Canadians and Mexicans scattered throughout the audience what they thought about the show: They all came up with the same word: G-R-E-A-T.

One woman said she knew every song The Big O ever recorded and couldn’t believe Michael didn’t miss even one (very high) note. Michael seemed a little nervous at the beginning of the evening but with each song his voice grew stronger, the audience crammed the dance floor and the air echoed every lyric. It was magic.

At least twice during the performance, Michael thanked Julio Angeles, Trend Entertainment’s amazing sound/light technical wizard for all his help putting together the show. Afterwards, Michael asked me if he was ‘okay’ as it was only his fourth time doing the show.

I thought he was kidding. Almost every Tribute artist I have met has been ‘doing’ the work for years, however as Michael says, everyone has to have their first show. Or their fourth. Michael’s business card currently reads “Voice. Guitar. Music.” He will have to update and include ”Quintessential Roy Orbison”