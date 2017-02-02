Comings and Goings

Comings…latcho and Andrea and Spencer Day will be brightening Incanto Vallarta this week and next. The Blond Gypsies have been entertaining Vallarta for two decades. Their Northern German roots have been fused with true Spanish flamenco flavour: that happened when they ran off to join the circus. Really.

Their story is one of passion and love – for each other and the music they play and share. If you haven’t seen/heard them before, now is your chance. If you know their fiery style then run to Incanto and become immersed once again. Their life is best told through the music they learned at the foot of the masters. (The masters being the Reyes family of the Gipsy Kings.) Enjoy.

Spencer Day is fairly new to Vallarta. I first heard him sing four years ago and can’t wait to hear what he has come up with this season. He is a very accomplished pianist and songwriter with a funny, wicked but still sweet sense of humour. Spencer will be at Incanto until February 13…I will have a review next week.

This Saturday night, El Rio BBQ-Bar is presenting a Tribute to Roy Orbison, performed by Canadian Michael Danckert. This is Michael’s first time per-forming in Mexico – I am looking forward to meeting any singer with a four-octave range and to listen to some of the favourite songs of my life.

The Grand Opening of MAXA (which means DEER in Wixarika) takes place at Galerias Vallarta’s main entrance February 14 and runs through the first of March. I know only two of the 10 artists that will be participating so it will be exciting to see new paintings and sculptures in town. My chat with MAXA coordinator Francisco Partida will be in the Tribunen ext week….and Goings

I had this whole space devot-ed to Will Chalmers, whose Neil Diamond Tribute packed El Rio BBQ-Bar last season and did again last Saturday night. Ten minutes before show time a cement truck took out an overhead power line, several explosions were heard and one by one every light in the restaurant winked out. Happily, most of the audience had finished dinner and cocktails were still to be had but no piña coladas because no blender. CFE came as quickly as they could, late on a Saturday night and we waited patiently, hoping for a miracle that didn’t happen.

Once owner Kurt Sinner finally announced the show cancelled, I went in to see Will Chalmers in his dressing room, to say good-night and goodbye (he was flying back to Toronto the next day; no chance for a make-up concert). Will asked me to make sure to tell everyone how let down he felt; he was so looking forward to en-tertaining the el Rio crowd – of all the venues around the world, it is one of his favourites. He will be back next season. As I left the dressing room, I glanced up and saw the fabulous black sequined long-sleeved shirt sitting on its hanger, unworn.

