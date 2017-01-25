Comings and Goings

Comings…

Friday – the wildly anticipated opening of Incanto’s Theatre for the Luna Rumba’s Production called Duende takes place. Tracy Park’s opened his new Piano Bar last week to a packed crowd of well-wishers and friends. I have not seen inside the theatre space recently and will have to wait until “Duende” takes the stage – and Vallarta – by storm, Friday night at 7 pm. This show is nearly sold out and has been for some time but call them at 322 223 9756 and ask! Coming up next week, dear friends Latcho and Andrea and the amazing Spencer Day.

Saturday in Vallarta is like every Saturday all over the world – busy with shopping first, during the day, and being entertained at night. This weekend, the 28th has the opening of Mercado Los Mangos at our public library from 9:30 to 2 pm. It is a very good location for an outdoor Market and I wish them all the success in the world. This Market is just one more (brilliant) way to earn money for all the changes that are in the planning stages for the library (that receives money ONLY from private donations – that means you!). Best of luck to Library Executive Director Adriana Garcia; truly a hands-on administrator.

Saturday night at El Rio BBQ-Bar stars Will Chalmers in the Neil Diamond Tribute. Last season, Will packed El Rio with super-fans of all ages. Everyone sang along with much encouragement from Will who is as engaging off-stage as on. I remember last year leaving Will’s show and asking Kurt Sinner, the owner of El Rio, what he thought about the Tribute. Kurt looked at me like I was a bit nuts and said: “That WAS Neil Diamond!”

…and Goings

A quick note from Merv Buchanan, Impresario of Trend Records in Canada, about Kathy Thompson’s Tribute to Bette Midler: “Kathy was an absolute knockout”. Well then…WOW! Too bad for us that don’t live in Bucerias and have quick access to the exclusive always-sold-out performances at the Luna Lounge!

Annette Lafond enchanted Shania Twain fans last weekend at El Rio BBQ-Bar. There wasn’t much space left on the dance floor for her sensational Tribute. Annette’s husband Richard came on stage and the two sang a couple of beautiful love songs. Shania Twain fans left smiling and happy.

Photo credit: TREND ENTERTAINMENT