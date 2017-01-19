Comings and Goings

Comings…

The Vallarta Garden Club is coming up (pink) roses next Tuesday the 24th. The Club’s annual Fiesta Rosa is nearly sold out so get your tickets fast! There’ll be incredible silent auction items including memberships to the Vallarta Botanical Gardens, paintings, many gift certificates for some of our best eateries, clothes, jewellery, cocktails, rounds of golf, hotel stays and the list continues to grow. Dinner and dancing and do wear pink, or rose, or fuchsia. Not obligatory but much more fun!

Same day but earlier – the monthly Bazaar takes place at the Marsol Hotel by the Pier from 10 to 2. Everything you can imagine is for sale and if you have a bunch of stuff to get rid of – see Sherry at the Marsol Friday Market to arrange and reserve space for you to sell.

Saturday the 24th has Alex Daoud’s new spa, “Alexander A Salon” in the Marina opening. Congratulations, Alex and Happy 5th Anniversary of making Vallarta’s blondes even more beautiful!

El Rio BBQ-Bar Tribute to Shania Twain is also Saturday night, under the stars, dancing in the sand and eating barbequed ribs. Annette LaFond performs all the songs that made Shania Twain one of the world’s most critically-acclaimed country singers ever. Pretty good for a gal from the backwoods of Ontario, Canada. See y’all at El Rio!

…and Goings

Meanwhile back at El Rio! Last Saturday, Jeff Scott as Buddy Holly knocked the (bobby) sox off everybody in attendance. We were treated to the black horn-rimmed glasses, long, tall black suit/white shirt/black bow-tie with matching Fender Stratocaster guitar that Jeff played like the great studio musician he is! Of the entire 70 minute set, there was one song I didn’t know; but everybody else did! The dance floor at El Rio was packed; Jeff Scott was at ease, worked the audience like a professional extrovert; which he is not. Jeff sprinkled news of Buddy Holly and the Crickets and other singers of the time (late 50’s, if you weren’t paying attention) and kept switching from past tense to present until the end of the show, when I requested a photo, I had to not call Jeff “Buddy”.

As Buddy Holly performed with people who were – like himself at the time – up and coming musicians and singers, Jeff Scott treated us to bits and pieces of Elvis Presley, Jerry Lee Lewis, Bill Haley, the Big Bopper and the Everly Brothers.

Watching Jeff Scott as Buddy Holly was like stepping back to the very beginnings of rock and roll – listening to that mix of R&B and country but squeaky clean as brand new things tend to be, with songs of sweetness with harmony and guitar work like nobody else had ever done before the Day the Music Died.