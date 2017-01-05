Comings and Goings

After a couple of weekends of celebrating the finest barbequed ribs on the planet, El Rio BBQ-Bar is back into the Tribute swing-of-things. This Saturday, kicking off the New Year, will be none other than Sir Elton John. (Just writing that makes me want to clap.)

According to Trend Records impresario Merv Buchanan who is responsible for bringing the great musical tribute shows to El Rio and the Luna Lounge in Bucerias, says watching Jeffrey Artamonov, from Toronto, is, “like seeing Elton John in his prime.”

Join me for great food and what I expect will be a tremendously good show this Saturday night at 8 pm. Come early for food – this one will sell out very fast.

The Boutique Theatre presents “The Life and Times of Brenda Lee”, starring Mikki Prost for the next couple of Wednesdays. I am going to Mikki’s first show of this year and will have a full report next week. So, Wednesday, January 11 and 18 at 7:30 pm.

…and Goings

What an excellent concert was the OliBlues Band at the Jazz Foundation last weekend. I encouraged friends Bill and Marcia Makley to meet me there; they did and brought with them their neighbour Alan. And Donna Feldman also came with her constant companion, McGiness; the smartest, most beautiful Golden Retriever ever. I have said many times that Oliver Moreira is the best harmonica player I have heard live, but a couple of times during this particular concert I could hardly breathe he was so fabulous! The sold-out Jazz Foundation audience (always sprinkled with fine musicians) kept breaking into applause during Oliver’s solos! Keep your eyes and ears here for news of future concerts. The balance of the band – bass great Roberto Falcon, drummer Steven Tenney and Carlos Urrea, whose amazing guitar licks back and forth with Oliver was simply outstanding: Thanks, OliBlues Band. It was two straight hours of great!