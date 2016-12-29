Comings and Goings

Comings…

The biggest event this week is the return of Oliver Moreira to Vallarta, in a night of Blues and Classic Rock. This young man – originally from Chile – is the finest Blues harmonica player I have ever heard live. Period. He will be appearing in concert – with limited seat sales – on December 30th at 8:30 pm at The Jazz Foundation. (See ad in this issue.) The OliBlues Band has Oliver handling lead vocals and, of course, harmonica; Roberto Falcon on bass (btw, Roberto was hand-picked by Diego Mondragon for last week’s Terra Noble concert – see “Goings” below); Carlos Urrea, born in Guadalajara, on lead guitar and backup vocals and rock ‘n roller/Blues drummer from the Eastern seaboard, Steven Tenney, gluing the whole mix together.

For those of you who have been tricked before by concert start times – this one will begin at 8:30 pm sharp – early for The Jazz Foundation on the Malecon, but there will be another group following the OliBlues Band so get there early, eat, have a couple of drinks and enjoy!

New Year’s Eve will never be the same after you’ve spent it celebrating at Casa Karma. This extraordinary boutique resort is flying on the tails of its spectacular Christmas Eve bash by bringing back Janette Mason and Kim Kuzma to entertain and Celebrations Vallarta will be serving tapas. There is NO COVER for this event!

And Goings…

The Winter Solstice: Puerto Vallarta at night, lit up like a Christmas tree; the view from Terra Noble instantly amazing and the music… starring Diego Mondragon, internationally acclaimed violinist, royally entertained us all along with a few of his friends.

“Fire on the Mountain” was the name of the last CK-Production of the year, celebrating the shortest day/longest night of 2016, and the beginning of winter. It could have gone on much later – a happier group of concertgoers could not have been found anywhere. We watched an award-winning belly dancer and flamenco dancers – mother and daughter. Eduardo Leon – as always, an amazing guitarist and singer. Roberto Falcon, an excellent bass guitar player/teacher was onstage next to Kristian Pentangeli – an expressive percussionist who adds an exotic spirituality wherever he goes, onstage or no. Chris Kenny – the CK of CK-Productions, was brought up on stage by Diego to say a few words. With her wonderful bluesy voice, she belted out an impromptu a cappella stanza in honour of her partner David Guilmette who was that night in hospital. That, in turn, inspired Diego who began a soulful, heart-wrenching violin solo of “Oh, Danny Boy”, played also in honour of David Guilmette who died less than 48 hours later. Rest, David, in peace.