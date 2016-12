Comings….

The Boutique Theatre is bowing out of 2016 with an encore performance of ‘Love Letters’ starring founders/directors Ken and Karrie Sebryk. If you missed this bittersweet, romantic, almost-true-love story, do go and see it. Especially if you know and love Ken and Karrie (who among us does not?), the characters they portray are so NOT them and they are utterly believable as such misguided creatures. ‘Love Letters’ will run December 29, 30 and 31st. In the meantime, there is one more weekend of ‘A Christmas Carol’, adapted by T.J. Hartung. From all reports, Mr. Dickens would be delighted!

Christmas is coming to Casa Karma on the night of the 24th. Owner Georgia Darehshori tells me there are a few choice seats left for this extravagant evening full of great music provided by one of the world’s most recognised jazz pianists, Ms. Janette Mason. Kim Kuzma will sing as only she can – her voice powerful with perfect control. Her nearly four-octave range can pick you from up from your seat and she can and will set you down gently when she purrs like a kitten. Dynamic – is Kim – in one word. I forgot! Beautiful, too, sorry!

This incredible evening under the stars is being catered by Celebrations Vallarta…you have to look at the menu that you’ll find next to Casa Karma’s invitation in this issue. Nobody in Vallarta does food quite like Jim Lee. He is brilliant.

If you are concerned about drinking and driving – and you should be – Casa Karma is offering free transportation from town.

There is also a big toy drive happening all week at Casa Karma. You are welcome to drop any toys off anytime to Casa Karma’s street/highway-level lobby. They will be distributed to the children of the city’s dump. And, of course, with Christmas falling on a Sunday, what better place to have a ‘Bloody Merry’ than the Bloody Bar at Casa Karma with all the elegant, outrageously great offerings you can stuff into your glass? Like shrimp, asparagus, crispy bacon and…I am jumping too far ahead! Now you know where to go for Christmas Eve. See you there!



And Goings…

The Tribune held their Christmas Posada last weekend. A lot of the people responsible for creating the newspaper you are holding in your hands or reading online were there. We ate excellent tacos al pastor, the Coronitas were chillin’ on ice and everyone received a lovely gift.

Viva la Tribuna!

Back to the Boutique Theatre for the nicest Christmas concert I have been to in decades. What a superb job everyone did; I sat up in the balcony for the first time and had an unimpeded view of the whole theatre and the acoustics were just fine. I am hoping for this to be an annual event; there’s a broad hint to everyone who was involved – Syng Choir, Time 2 Play and to all their guests who truly wowed a packed house.

Do this again. The production quality was super with musicians and choir members moving on and off the stage with ease; everyone knew their places, the smiles from the singers and their truly lovely voices poured out gifts of love to their audience. We, who were there, were well and truly blessed. Thank you all from our hearts to yours.