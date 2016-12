Comings….

Paco Ojeda will be sharing Christmas Surprises this Thursday, the 8th, at Los Mangos Library, 7 pm. Sharp. (Actually, Paco will give you an additional three minutes to find a place to sit.) Paco’s music appreciation series is called Un Placer

de Escuchar and takes place every second Thursday of the month. The cost is $35 pesos to cover library rental space…larger contributions are always appreciated! He is open to suggestions from his growing audience to feature what they want to hear/learn about. Any musical question or interest is welcome. I am intrigued by this week’s title and will have a full report next time in this column; I wonder what ‘surprises’ Paco has in store?

“Love Letters” continue at the Boutique Theatre, Thursday, Friday and Saturday evenings at 6 pm. (See more about this play in From Here.)

If, like me, you didn’t get to Mexico City to see/hear the Rolling Stones a few months ago – here is a very cool concert coming up: El Rio BBQ-Bar is presenting Robert Wotherspoon’s “Jagger”. Think Mick Jagger a few decades ago: unstoppably sexy, provocative, trend-setting and here, Saturday night at 8 pm. Come early – like at 6:30, have a superb dinner and enjoy the show. I am hoping to hear Paint it Black….

…and Goings

I have my sock. Elvis Presley had his silk scarves and the Blues Brothers unceremoniously chuck white tube socks into their audiences to provide overhead whirligigs that flash in time with their infectious songs and dance routines. A decidedly happy crowd also helped celebrate El Rio owner Kurt Sinner’s birthday. The Las Vegas-based Ken Levine and Jeff Fairchild – in their second visit to El Rio – become the Soul Men, The Blues Brothers, to a tee. Make that a tube sock. They sang, they danced, they involved the audience in a decided romp that left everyone breathlessly happy they ventured out to Paso Ancho for the evening.

River of Arte 2016 is over. Oscar’s restaurant was jam packed with easels, artists, paintings, happy buyers and sellers making a difference in the lives of dogs and cats in Vallarta. Exactly how much money was raised to fund the continuing FREE Colina Spay and Neuter Clinic isn’t known as of this writing. The organizers scrambled like mad to get everyone under cover from the unseasonable torrential rain that fell almost all Sunday long. In typical Vallarta style, the show went on, with huge smiles despite the carefully made plans turned upside down. Bravo to Carolina, Colette, Marcia, all the volunteers and the soaking-wet people who ventured out to help. Thank you all and see you at next year’s River of Arte 2017.