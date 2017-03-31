Coming to Mexico…and Staying

By Mike Hais

When the dust of Mexico settles on your soul, you can find peace in no other land.” I first heard that maxim from a fellow writer at a Saturday session of the Puerto Vallarta Writers Group. The sentence, drawn from Under the Volcano, a semi-autobiographical novel authored by Malcolm Lowry, tells the tale of an alcoholic, mentally ill, and eventually suicidal British consul serving in Cuernavaca and waiting, on the Day of the Dead 1938, for the eruptions of a volcano in Mexico and World War II in Europe.

None of what Lowry describes fits me in any way. But his phrase sang to me when I first heard it and does even more so now five or six years later. Along with a collage of photos from Puerto Vallarta, that sentence serves as a screensaver on my laptop to remind me of a place I love after I return to the States each June.

Deep as they are, however, my affinity with and affection for Mexico were late in arriving. For much of my life I had no meaningful and accurate picture of the country. Even though Washington, D.C. is the nation’s capitol and sees itself as an international city, neither the elementary nor the junior high school I attended in the city’s Maryland suburbs during the 1950’s had any Hispanic students. My high school had two or three, none of whom were of Mexican descent.

My first contact with a new culture is often through eating, but other than my mother’s chili con carne, which had the same connection to Mexican cuisine as chop suey had to Chinese, I never tasted anything resembling Mexican food until Washington acquired its first Mexican restaurant in the late 1960’s.

Whatever image I had of Mexico came from movies and television. Based on those, Mexicans moved manically between siesta and fiesta. Apparently, no one in the country went to school or worked.

Beyond that, Mexico seemed a place with no laws, where anything goes. In westerns, bad guys went to Sonora or Chihuahua to escape the sheriff. There, they usually hooked up with fiery cantina girls named Conchita, Lupita, or Rosita. In “Treasure of the Sierra Madre,” it was Humphrey Bogart trying to avoid being robbed and murdered by banditos claiming to be Federales. When asked to show badges, the banditos, who, of course, wore big sombreros and mustaches, sneered: “Badges! Badges! We don’t need no stinkin’ badges!” In other films it was college boys, service men, or movie stars who crossed the border into Baja California for nights of heavy drinking and love making. Apparently, back then, before Las Vegas became what it did, what happened in Tijuana, stayed in Tijuana.

My sense of Mexico—or, indeed, Spanish or Latin American culture—was not much advanced by anything I was taught in school. I chose Spanish to fulfill my high school foreign language requirement for no other reason than I had heard it was “easier” than the other options—French, German or Latin. As it turned out, that was a fortuitous decision, but I had no sense of that at the time. Our focus in Spanish class was on grammar drills, with only occasional excursions into Hispanic life and culture. History lessons were almost entirely Eurocentric. It was as if the world outside of Europe and the United States was worth mention only when Americans or Europeans came into contact with it and were then able to demonstrate the superiority of their culture.

I began to learn about, appreciate, and eventually love Mexico only when I finally set foot there at age 61. That happened when my wife and I were invited to spend a week with her sister and her sister’s husband at the condo they had rented in Puerto Vallarta. My brother- and sister-in-law had been coming to Mexico each winter to escape the Wisconsin cold and settled on Puerto Vallarta as their preferred Mexican destination.

We arrived in PV on Saturday afternoon.

The next morning we left my in-law’s Marina apartment and walked downtown, not stopping until we were nearly at the Malecon, Puerto Vallarta’s stone seawall. Our trip took a bit more than an hour, but I became more enchanted with each step. As expected in a community that made its living from tourism, there were dozens of souvenir shops, but also attractive hotels, small shops of almost every type, and numerous restaurants and food carts.

Oddly, that first Sunday morning I heard the only anti-American slur I have encountered during the 12 years we have been in Puerto Vallarta. A man coming down from his Saturday night celebrating shouted, “Yanqui go home!” But, since he said it with a smile, I didn’t take it too seriously. It may have been his idea of “un gran chiste,” (a big joke). In any case, the usual greeting that morning was the upbeat “buenas dias” that I have heard and myself said thousands of times since then.

The development at which my in-laws were renting was new. A number of apartments remained available for purchase. When we returned to the Marina from our excursion downtown, my brother-in-law suggested that he and I peer through the windows at a few empty apartments. “I’m not interested in buying a home in Mexico,” I responded. He answered that it couldn’t hurt to look. The next morning, he and I were shown an open apartment. My resistance crumbled, as did my wife’s when she saw the apartment later that day. By the end of the week, when we returned to Los Angeles, we owned a home in Mexico next door to the one that my in-laws purchased.

Those who know my wife and me were shocked by our impulsive decision, but no more than we ourselves. We are known for, and sometimes teased about, our cautious approach to life and our conservative financial choices. Once we thought it over, however, the decision made sense. We were approaching retirement. We had always wanted to live on the water. While we had been well and fairly paid, beach property in Southern California was beyond our means. We could afford to buy a waterfront home in Puerto Vallarta.

There was one more surprise ahead. We had originally planned on remaining in Puerto Vallarta for four months each year. Or, as I put it with reference to the baseball calendar, from the end of the World Series to Opening Day. Gradually, as we came to know, experience and love more of Mexico, our time there expanded. We began to spend half or more of the year in Vallarta.

It’s now easy for me to describe how the dust of Mexico settled on my soul. But, for a social scientist like me, the more interesting—and difficult—question is why the dust of Mexico, after settling, has affected my soul in the way that it has?

One of the members of the Puerto Vallarta Writers Group writes plays and essays a bout Mexican history. Her attachment to and love for Mexico are obvious in her work and her bearing. She spent much of her youth in the United States and later returned to live in Mexico, the ancestral native land of her family. For her, coming to Mexico and staying was a homecoming.

By contrast, I have no familial or national connection to Mexico or, in fact, anything or anyplace Hispanic. For three generations my family on both sides has been American. Before that, we were Ashkenazy Jews living and dying in Lithuania and Ukraine. And yet, each fall when my wife and I return to Puerto Vallarta it feels to me as if I am coming home. Why?

Thinking about it, I don’t believe that there is any single answer. One thing is certain; I have come to appreciate the beauty and charm of Mexico—the classic style of San Miguel de Allende, the colonial grandeur of Guanajuato, and the folksiness and archaeological wonders of Oaxaca. But, in the end, it’s to Puerto Vallarta we return. It offers more than 300 days of sunshine each year. From the beach in front of our condo I can see the entirety of Banderas Bay, the Sierra Madre Mountains, and the buildings of the city crawling up the hills that rise steeply from the water. It’s a joy to watch the sun rise each morning over the mountains and set into the bay each evening. The city’s two oldest districts—Centro and Viejo Vallarta—still possess a large measure of traditional Mexican architecture and flair. And, yet Vallarta is large and sophisticated enough to provide for almost any material and technological need or desire.

Then, there is the food. I had thought that I was familiar with Mexican cuisine before we first settled here, but soon learned it was much more interesting and varied than I had previously believed. I was introduced to and came to enjoy the molés of Oaxaca, the pibil and poc chuc of the Yucatan, the carnitas of Michoacán, the Zarandeado fish of the Pacific coast, and the ancient pozoles and atoles with their pre-Columbian antecedents.

Even the simplest Mexican food—the taco: thick, soft tortillas filled with an infinite variety of eggs, meats, cheeses, and vegetables, seasoned with an equally large diversity of condiments and eaten by the millions across Mexico each day—is both remarkable and tasty at almost any time.

And, there is one final thing that caps the others. According to Abraham Lincoln, “Most folks are about as happy as they make up their minds to be.” In Mexico, it’s easy for me to make up my mind to be happy. I have seen studies indicating that Mexicans are among the happiest people on earth. If so, that condition is catching and I am fitting right in.

This Valentine’s Day, my wife of 49 years emailed a card wishing me “sunshine, happiness, and love,” to which she added “we have all those things, especially in PV.” She’s right. I am more contented, at peace, and productive in Puerto Vallarta than any other place. I have written the larger part of four books here. I read and listen to classical music more and watch TV less than back in the States. I have made new friends and participate in a range of new activities.

I’m always a little sad to leave Mexico each year to return to the United States. This year I’m anticipating the trip north with foreboding. With an up-to-date US passport, I will cross the border with much less difficulty than many. Still, I dread seeing the picture of Donald Trump at the airport in LA as I enter the country.

The reality is more frightening. The United States is in its most dire circumstances since at least the Great Depression and World War II, if not the Civil War. But I will also know that I have found in Mexico and PV not only the vacation condo that I thought we were obtaining, but a home and perhaps even an unanticipated refuge. Viva Mexico and Viva Puerto Vallarta!