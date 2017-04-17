We are lucky to have numerous options for various medical treatments here in the area provided by licensed and qualified professionals. Dra. Fabiola Gallegos is a specialist in Rehab Medicine which covers everything from physical therapy for orthopedic issues, burn rehab, ultrasound treatment, various pain syndromes among many other diagnosis and issues.

I recently had several requests for “cold laser therapy” so I thought it would be a good time to do a little interview with Dra. Fabiola for further information regarding this type of treatment.

What is cold laser therapy used for? Minor injuries and sprains, inflammation, wound care and healing, chronic and/or acute pain. (Some dermatologists use cold laser therapy for skin rejuvenation as well).

What is cold laser therapy? It is sometimes called low-lever laser therapy, lower power laser therapy or soft laser, bio-stimulation. It is a low intensity laser therapy that uses low levels of light to stimulate healing. It does not cause the tissue to heat up (as surgical and aesthetic lasers do). The wavelengths differ depending on the reason for the treatment. Wavelengths between 600-700 nanometers are used for superficial tissue treatment. 780-950 nanometers are used for a deeper penetration.

How many treatments are involved? On average, 8 to 30 treatments depending on the severity and the duration of the condition. Usually the treatments are at least 2 to 3 times per week. It is completely painless and non-invasive.

Dra. Fabiola says that the device that she uses has an electrical micro-current that also helps to eliminate pain and acts as an “injury tracking device” so that the patient will feel it more in the injured area. The cold laser cannot be felt.

If you would like further information on this treatment (or any of the other treatments offered by Dra. Fabiola, just send us an email.)

Remembering Howard McGill

This past week, a very special person passed away – Howard McGill. Many have always thought “Howard and Jenny” like it was just one word. Jenny passed away several years ago and I believe Howard’s heart never recovered. For those that have been here many years, you know that Jenny was the first US Consular Agent here and in reality, it was the two of them that did it together. Their stories of the “early days” in Puerto Vallarta were famous and so very entertaining. If you are a “newbie” you should definitely read “Drama & Diplomacy: In Sultry Puerto Vallarta”. Rest in peace Howard. Your contribution to Puerto Vallarta and paving the way for all of us gringos moving and living here runs deep.

Here’s to a smooth week!