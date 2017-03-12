Clothing and Accessory Vendors Enhance Mercado Los Mangos

By Paco Ojeda

Folks who have taken the time to visit Mercado Los Mangos, the recently-founded Saturday market at Biblioteca Los Mangos, have discovered a little secret: they can enjoy a fulfilling breakfast or lunch—or both!—while meandering from one vendor booth to the next. The abundant mango trees that were once part of a large plantation in this area of Puerto Vallarta give the neighborhood its name, and provide visitors with comforting shade while they enjoy their day.



Food-related vendors aside, Mercado Los Mangos is also attracting an increasing variety of creative individuals that design and produce their own clothing and fashion accessory lines, such as Mark and Donna Schons, the couple behind Bohemian Butterfly Design.

The Schons first arrived in Puerto Vallarta last year to work with the women of New Beginnings, a non-profit organization. Donna, who had been in the wholesale gift business for over 12 years, discovered her creative talent as a designer and graphic artist, but found her true calling in her mid forties: making jewelry.

She dedicated her talents to designing a unique jewelry line that catered to women like her—creative, free-spirited, and passionate about leading an authentic life.

With Mark by her side as best friend, confidant, husband and business partner, Donna brings to Puerto Vallarta a fresh new look and design, with inspirations from their travels through Mexico, fused with Bohemian, Native American and Southwestern styles.

They produce all their unique items at their Marina Vallarta studio, which allows for the creation of new designs on a weekly basis, making shopping at their Mercado Los Mangos booth a unique experience, week after week.

Mercados Los Mangos is open every Saturday from 9:30 am to 2:00 pm through the last Saturday in May. It is located at Av. Francisco Villa 1001 in Colonia Los Mangos, just before the turn to Costco. Interested in becoming a Mercado Los Mangos vendor?



Pick up an application at the information booth on Saturdays.

You will also find plenty of copies of the Vallarta Tribune and P.V. Mirror. Questions? Email mercadolosmango(at)gmail.com. To learn more about Biblioteca Los Mango’s academic and cultural offerings for children and adults, please visit BibliotecaLosMangos.com.