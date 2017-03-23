Circo de Los Niños in San Pancho

Founded by Gilles St. Croix (co-creator of Cirque du Soleil) and his wife, Monique Voyer, the non-profit organization promises another unforgettable set of performances, presented by the children of San Pancho on March 22 – 25

Circo de Los Niños de San Pancho (Children’s Circus of San Pancho), a non-profit organization designed to encourage artistic, technical and personal development of local children through various circus and dance disciplines, has just announced Sueño de una Noche de Verano, their series of annual fundraising performances, to take place March 22 – 25 at 7:30 pm, at the Circo Bodega in San Pancho (four performances, one per evening).

For the past five years, Circo de los Niños, AC, founded by Gilles St. Croix (co-creator of Cirque du Soleil) and his wife, Monique Voyer, has worked to offer an artistic environment to the children of the community of San Pancho. Each year, they present the advances made by participating children through a series of performances in a theatrical setting. The performances allow the non-profit to raise funds for their ongoing projects. A generous donation of professional equipment from the Cirque du Soleil has also made it possible to install a state-of-the-art circus school and performance space for the community.

The concept behind this year’s performances is inspired by William Shakespeare’s play, Midsummer Night’s Dream. During each show, over 15 different circus art techniques will be presented by the 85 children that take part of this year’s production. There will be virtually no spoken words and evocation and pantomime will carry the story. Using colorful costumes, masks, make-up, projections and lavish lighting, the children of San Pancho will create a mysterious universe, where Oberon, the Fairy King and his beautiful Queen Titania and their court will charm spectators of all ages.

The presentation will take place within the Circo Bodega with bleacher seating, so good seats are guaranteed for those present. The production also provides children with the opportunity to learn how a circus show is created, becoming first-hand witnesses of the rehearsal process, costume fitting, make-up, as well as experiencing the challenges and joy of being in front of an audience.

Circo de los Niños de San Pancho’s home is inside one of the historical warehouses previously operated as agro-industrial facilities in the 70’s. Renovated in 2014, the Bodega Circo is home to the project, and can be easily identified near the entrance to San Pancho, in Riviera Nayarit (on Av. Tercer Mundo, the main access road, left side).

Tickets for this year’s performances are $450 pesos per person. You can become a member of their Dream Catchers Fund Benefactors by paying $2,500 pesos per person and receive preferred seating. Tickets can be purchased online through the website listed below.

To learn more about Circo de los Niños de San Pancho, their programs, how to volunteer, or to become a contributor to their Dream Catchers Fund, please visit their website, www.circodelosninosdesanpancho.mx, or look for them on Facebook at paco-ojeda.us2.list-manage.com/track/click?u=3732cb4daa5837ac0000eaa2e&id=4f0cfda8ae&e=ed191f65e9″>www.facebook.com/circodelosninosdesanpancho>.