Christopher Reeve Part 2 – Stardom To Tragic Accident

When we left off last week in 1975, Christopher had a regular leading role on the long-running CBS daytime television soap “Love of Life”, while also appearing In the Broadway play “A Matter of Gravity” as Katharine Hepburn’s grandson.

In 1977, a new big budget film was being planned and in the end, it would make Christopher a huge star. The lead role of the movie version of comic book hero Superman was up for grabs. Even with Christopher’s 6’4” height, good looks and blue eyes, he was not the producers’ first choice. In fact the casting director put Christopher’s resume on the top of the actor pile for the producers to review three times, before he was eventually given a chance to read for the role.

Once he did get the chance to read for the role, the choice was obvious, even to producers. But at the time, even though a good all-around athlete, Christopher physique was rather slim for his height. Christopher went through an intense two-month training regimen supervised by a former British weightlifting champion.

The training regimen consisted of running in the morning, followed by two hours of weightlifting and ninety minutes on the trampoline. In addition, Christopher received double his normal calorie intake and a high protein diet. He added thirty pounds of muscle to his thin 189 pound frame.

“Superman” (1978) was a box office hit and took in over $300 million US worldwide. Critical reviews were actually very good for his role of the superhero, despite films of this type having never been favorites of critics. Christopher had now made it to the heights of Hollywood with this role.

In 1980, we saw Christopher costar with Jane Seymour in “Somewhere in Time”, which was a romantic fantasy set in both the 1800’s and present day. While receiving excellent reviews from critics, movie goers did not feel the same.

Producers were so optimistic that the first “Superman” would be a hit that they actually shot many of the scenes for “Superman II” (1980) at the same time as filming for the first movie. Although still a hit, this sequel only brought in $190 million at the box office.

After his second Superman role, Christopher decided to stretch his acting range and played a homicidal novice playwright trying to kill his lover and mentor Michael Caine in the dark comedy film “Deathtrap” (1983). The film was based on the long running Broadway play, and was well received by critics.

For “Superman III” (1983), producers decided to mix things up by adding Richard Pryor as a costar. The film barely recouped its costs and brought in just $80 million US. “Superman IV” (1987) did even worse with just $40 million US at the box office.

Christopher began horse riding in the mid 1980’s after learning to ride for a film role. He eventually bought a 12-year-old American thoroughbred horse named Eastern Express. He then trained intensely in 1994 and planned to do competitive events in 1995 and move up to major competitions in 1996.

While at a training session on May 27, 1995, Christopher’s horse refused to make an obstacle jump. Witnesses said that the horse began the third fence jump and suddenly stopped, which sent Christopher falling forward off the horse. He landed head first on the far side of the fence, shattering his first and second vertebrae. The cervical spinal injury, paralyzed him from the neck down and also halted his breathing.

Paramedics arrived three minutes later and immediately took measures to get air into his lungs. He was taken first to the local hospital, before being flown by helicopter to the University of Virginia Medical Center. After about 5 days, Christopher regained full consciousness, but had no recollection of the accident. His doctor explained to him that he had destroyed his first and second cervical vertebrae, which meant that his skull and spine were not connected.

Next week, we’ll look at the long road to try to recover some semblance of a normal life, and the political struggle with research into spinal injury.

