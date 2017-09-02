Christopher Reeve American Actor Part 3 –Tragic Accident

When we left off last week, Christopher Reeve was a household name, primarily for his recurring roles on the big screen as Superman. Christopher began riding horses in the mid-80s after learning to ride for a film role. He eventually bought a 12-year-old American thoroughbred horse named Eastern Express. He trained intensely in 1994 and planned to do competitive events in 1995 and move up to major competitions in 1996.

While at a training session with his horse on May 27, 1995, Christopher’s horse refused to make a jump. Witnesses said that the horse began a fence jump and suddenly stopped, which sent Christopher falling forward off the horse. He landed head first on the far side of the fence, shattering his first and second vertebrae. The cervical spinal injury paralyzed him from the neck down and also halted his breathing.

Paramedics arrived three minutes later and immediately took measures to get air into his lungs. He was taken first to the local hospital, before being flown by helicopter to the University of Virginia Medical Center. After about five days, Christopher regained full consciousness; he had no recollection of the accident. His doctor explained to him that he had destroyed his first and second cervical vertebrae, which meant that his skull and spine were not connected.

After considering his situation, believing that not only would he never walk again, but that he might never move a body part again, Christopher considered suicide and discussed it with his wife. Surgery was scheduled for late June 1995, to reattach his skull to his spine. There was only a fifty-fifty chance of surviving the surgery, but his lungs were continually filling with fluid, so there was no other option.

Christopher survived the long surgery, but the road to a normal life was an impossible one. Many times his breathing tube would become disconnected, and he would be at the mercy of nurses to come in and save his life. In the weeks to follow, Christopher learned how to use a powered wheelchair, which was activated by blowing air through a straw, but remaining a quadriplegic for the rest of his life became a reality he needed to deal with.

In 1996, he appeared at the Oscar Awards, to a long standing ovation and gave a speech about Hollywood’s duty to make movies that face the world’s most important issues head-on. Reeve kept his body as physically strong as possible by using specialized exercise machines. He did this both because he believed that the nervous system could be regenerated through intense physical therapy, and because he wanted his body to be strong enough to support itself if a cure was found.

In 2000, he began to regain some motor function and was able to sense hot and cold temperatures on his body and some minor finger movement-doctors were in shock at this development.

After his accident, Christopher started working closely with the “American Paralysis Foundation”, which would eventually evolve into the Christopher Reeve Foundations and then to the Christopher and Dana Reeves Foundation. The foundation is dedicated to finding treatments and cures for paralysis caused by spinal cord injury and other neurological disorders. It also works to improve the quality of life for people living with disabilities. The Foundation spearheads research for cures, as well as includes a grant program that has awarded over $26 million US to organisations that help people living with paralysis.

Christopher lobbied for expanded federal funding for embryonic stem cell research to include all embryonic stem cell lines in existence. President George W. Bush limited the federal funding to research only on human embryonic stem cell lines created on or before August 9, 2001, and allotted approximately $100 million for it. Reeve initially called this “a step in the right direction”.

In 2003, Christopher’s continuing frustration with the pace of stem cell research in the U.S. led him to Israel, where he toured several medical schools and facilities, specialising in spinal cord damage research. He also met with dozens of Israeli patients who had undergone groundbreaking therapy processes and made remarkable progress.

In 2002 and 2004, Christopher survived several serious infections believed to have originated from the bone marrow. In early October 2004, he was treated for another infection, but on October 9, Christopher felt well and attended his son Will’s hockey game. That night, he went into cardiac arrest after receiving an antibiotic for the infection. He fell into a coma and was taken to the hospital in Mount Kisco, New York. Eighteen hours later, on October 10, 2004, the pain and frustration that had become his life, ended for Christopher Reeve as he passed away at the age of 52. His doctor believed that it was an adverse reaction to the antibiotic that caused his death.

After Christopher’s death, his wife Dana continued working tirelessly with the foundation to get experimental cures to the trial stage. She continued this dedication up until her death from cancer, in March 2006, at the age of just 44.

Fred Jacobs is a full-time resident of Puerto Vallarta and the author of three books.

Related