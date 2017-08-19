Christopher Reeve, American Actor Part 1 – The Early Years

Christopher Reeve was born on September 25, 1952 in New York City. His mother was a journalist and his father was a teacher, novelist and scholar. The family was well to do established American family. Family lines dated back to the 1600s and apparently to a Mayflower passenger, and Christopher’s grandfather was the CEO of Prudential Financial for over twenty-five years.

Christopher’s parents divorced when he was only four years old. He and his younger brother were moved to Princeton, New Jersey with their mother. From early on, Christopher excelled academically, athletically, and onstage. He was on the honor roll and played soccer, baseball, tennis, and hockey, all in hopes of seeking his father’s approval.

Christopher found his passion in 1962 at age nine when he was first cast in an amateur student play. In 1968, at age fifteen, Christopher was accepted as an apprentice at the Williamstown Theatre Festival in Williamstown, Massachusetts. The other apprentices were mostly college students, but his older appearance and maturity helped him fit in with the others. The next summer, Christopher was hired at the Harvard Summer Repertory Theater Company in Cambridge for $44 per week.

After graduating from High School in June 1970, Christopher had planned to go to New York City to find a career in theater. However, at the urging of his mother, he applied for college. He was accepted into many schools, but chose Cornell primarily because it is only a three-and-a-half-hour drive from New York City, where he planned to start his career as an actor.

Christopher joined the theater department in Cornell and appeared in many school plays. Late in his freshman year, Christopher received a letter from Stark Hesseltine, a high-powered agent who had discovered Robert Redford and represented actors such as Richard Chamberlain, Michael Douglas, and Susan Sarandon. Hesseltine had seen Christopher in a school play and wanted to represent him.

The two met and decided that instead of dropping out of school, Christopher could come to New York once a month to meet casting agents and producers to find work for the summer vacation. That summer, he toured in a production of “Forty Carats”. The next year, he received a full-season contract with the San Diego Shakespeare Festival, with roles as Edward IV in “Richard III”, Fenton in “The Merry Wives of Windsor” at the Old Globe Theatre.

Before his third year of college, Christopher took a three-month leave of absence. He flew to Glasgow and saw theatrical productions throughout the UK. He was inspired by the actors and often had conversations with them in bars after the performances. He helped actors at the Old Vic with their American accents by reading the newspaper aloud for them. He then went to Paris, where he spoke fluent French, having studied it from the third grade until his second year in Cornell. He watched many performances and immersed himself in the culture before finally returning to New York.

After coming back to the U.S. from Europe, Christopher chose to focus solely on acting, although Cornell University had several requirements for graduation that he had yet to complete. He managed to convince the dean of the College of Arts and Sciences at Cornell, that as a theater major, he would achieve more at Julliard than at Cornell. Cornell agreed that if he was accepted, his first year at Juilliard would be counted as his senior year at Cornell.

In 1973, approximately 2000 students auditioned for twenty places in the freshman class at Juilliard. Christopher’s audition was in front of ten faculty members, including John Houseman, who had just won an Academy Award for “The Paper Chase”. Christopher and Robin Williams were the only students selected for Juilliard’s Advanced Program that year. They had several classes together and developed a close friendship that would last throughout their lives.

At the age of twenty-two, Christopher Reeve landed a leading role on this long-running CBS daytime television soap “Love of Life”, where he played a villain. This part was important to Reeve because the pay was good and enabled him to pay back the money his stepfather loaned him for his education. His time on the soap gave him experience acting on television that was very different the theater.

In late 1975, Christopher auditioned for the Broadway play “A Matter of Gravity”. Katharine Hepburn watched his audition and immediately cast him as her character’s grandson in the play. With Hepburn’s influence at the CBS network, they were able to work out the schedules of the TV soap opera and the play, so that he would be able to do both.

Next week, we’ll look at Christopher’s rise to fame, time in Hollywood, and tragic accident.

Fred Jacobs is a full time resident of Puerto Vallarta and the author of three books.

