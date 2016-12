Well, it’s that most wonderful time of the year again, known to some people as “Christmas” and know to me as “The First Day of My Winter Break”. I celebrate this time of the year by a) staying in my yoga pants for at least twenty-four hours without once doing yoga b) baking chocolate chip mint cookies “for the children” while conveniently forgetting that I’m the only one who likes mint in the cookies and c) trying to avoid leaving the house under any circumstances.

While I love having these two weeks as a break from my job and, more importantly, a break from making school lunches, I find it difficult to really decompress those first few days. I become aware that a huge chunk of my identity, or at least the chunk that is organized and somewhat logical, is tied into my career. I become listless, a little short-tempered and a lot impatient with everyone around me. I lose at table games like Clue. I burn dinner or salt it to the point of inedibility. I pull all the clothing out of the closets in order to organize them, but lose interest halfway through folding The Boy’s t-shirt collection.

It’s important to get into the happy holiday groove as quickly as possible, because the break is short and the kids will remember vividly and forever the Christmases that you ruin. Our family has certain holiday traditions that help us maintain the happy memories even when there are piles of clothing on the floor and we’ve gone out for pizza for the third night in a row. These include:

Long, intricate fabrications about why Santa can’t bring an Xbox One to our house, but does indeed bring them to a few of our friends’ houses. This year there will be an extra chapter on why Santa’s gifts are late this year that has to do with some of Santa’s elves who went rogue and are now spreading mischief all along the Mexican/American border.

Baking and decorating Santa’s favorite cookies which coincidentally are also Mom’s favorite cookies.

Vegetarian Christmas dinner which my parents always say they enjoy very much. Oddly, this year they couldn’t find a single flight before Christmas Eve, so they’ll be having the turkey with my brother this year. They were able to sound upbeat about it, though, the troopers.

Beach day on Christmas day, partly to escape our now trash-littered home, and also because I like to send photos to our Canadian relatives who are all housebound due to the -42 wind chill.

A family photo with Santa Claus at Galerias, which is now almost impossible to achieve. This is because The Boy and The Girl are at a stage of emotional development where it’s very uncool to be seen photographed with either Santa Claus or parents. Someday it will work out again, once they are old enough to find it ironically stylish. At that point I am hoping to find matching ugly Christmas sweaters.

Christmas movies that are now overwhelmingly chosen based on hilarity rather than sentimentality. I want to get all nostalgic and teary over The Polar Express, It’s a Wonderful Life and A Christmas Carol (what’s more Christmas than Dickens, for heaven’s sake?), and the rest of the crew out-votes me for National Lampoon’s Christmas, Elf and Home Alone.

By the way, did you know there’s an even more violently painful sequel to Home Alone? Don’t worry, I won’t tell your kids.

However you spend your holiday season, I hope it’s happy. From my family to all of you and yours, I wish you a very happy holiday and the warmest of season’s greetings. I wish you a Christmas movie marathon that is free of swinging paint cans and people falling heavily from ladders. I wish you a beach day next to a palm tree, watching Santa parasail. I wish you a family photo where at least 60% of the people are actually looking at the camera.

I wish you all the light of this holiday season. May you avoid stepping on the Christmas Lego, may your eggnog be Kirkland and may your heart be full of the love of those who surround you.