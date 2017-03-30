Chris Kenny, Brian De Lorenzo and Salvatore ‘The Mexican Liberace’ take the stage at Incanto

Singer-songwriter/guitarist Chris Kenny will join the impressive roster of entertainers at Incanto on Saturdays, beginning April 1 at 8:00 & 10:00 in the piano bar. Originally from Ottawa, Ontario, Chris has been living and playing in popular music venues in Puerto Vallarta for many years. She has a unique soulful and powerful voice, and accompanies herself with a very solid rhythm guitar. Chris has compiled a large repertoire of many different genres, from Lou Reed to Bessie Smith, as well as a collection of original blues songs.



Award-winning New York cabaret singer/actor Brian De Lorenzo is equally at home in theatres, concert halls, and cabaret rooms. For three nights only, April 4, 6, & 8 at 8:00, he offers ‘Around the World in 80 Minutes’, an original cabaret show of great travel songs of the American Songbook.

Accompanied by the talented Tim Evans on piano, Brian takes his audience to Paris, Rome, London, San Francisco, Boston, Havana, and more. Expect to hear a sly mix of swing and romance, featuring fresh arrangements of familiar favorites.

Incanto’s beautiful riverside terraces are the perfect setting for a relaxing breakfast or brunch with the talented Salvatore ‘The Mexican Liberace’ at the piano. Hailing from Tepic, and now living in Puerto Vallarta, he has been playing piano since the tender age of eleven, and was classically trained at universities in Mexico City and Guadalajara.

Salvatore holds a degree in music and currently teaches piano classes locally. His vast repertoire of various musical genres is quite impressive, having played with orchestras and symphonies over the past 37 years, as well as for notable entertainers Juan Gabriel, Rocío Dúrcal, and Vikki Carr. Beginning in April, Salvatore will also play in Incanto’s piano bar in the evenings on select dates (see calendar).

‘DUENDE’ has their final show of the season on Friday, March 31 at 8:00. Latcho & Andrea – The Blond Gypsies continue their performances on April 4, 11, & 25 at 8:00. Pianist Jean-Guy Comeau (Jay-Gee), singer/guitarist Gabriel Reyes, and singer-songwriter Stolie also play on select dates. BINGO with Pearl will be held on most Saturdays with proceeds benefiting worthy causes (see calendar). Incanto’s spring/summer show schedule is currently under development with exciting details coming soon.

Tickets and more information are available online for all upcoming shows at Incanto’s website www.IncantoVallarta.com. Breakfast is served 9:00 – 2:00 Tues.- Sun. Evening meal service begins at 4:00 daily. Incanto is located at Insurgentes 109 (at the Rio Cuale). Box Office opens at 10:00 AM. Phone them at 322 223 9756 for reservations.