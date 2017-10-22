Chinese Medicine in a Mexican City

When I first arrived in Mexico, I was on a mission to find traditional healers and cultural rituals unique to the regions I was visiting. The idea that I would find indigenous people performing native medicine, was not necessarily wrong. What I failed to think about, were the people who had adopted other foreign types of medicine into their practice, and how that might create a new way of diagnosing and treating common ailments.

On one particular trip, I was fortunate enough to be connected with a woman who practices several types of alternative healing. My first visit to Dr. Ada’s office gave me the opportunity to experience techniques I had never tried.

When I arrived, I was taken into one of the patient rooms to be prepped for the doctor which included a brief massage and a light session of cupping therapy.

Cupping therapy dates back to 1,550 B.C and has been seen in ancient Egyptian, Chinese, Greek and Middle Eastern cultures. In fact, Hippocrates “The Father of Modern Medicine” recommended it in his guide to clinical treatment. It is used to remove toxins from the body and increase blood flow and Qi to treat a variety of symptoms from the flu to anxiety.

After I had been relaxed, Dr. Ada asked me to open my mouth so she could see my tongue. This was step one in her diagnostic process, after making some comments based on what she saw, we had a dialogue about my health, both historically and in the present. This conversation did not end with how my body was feeling but delved into where my head was at that day. When she first began to tell me what she had learned from looking at my tongue, I was shocked by how accurate her insights were.

After we talked, she inserted acupuncture needles into different parts of my body, including my face, arms, and legs. This was not the first time I had received acupuncture so I knew what to expect. However, there were several points that triggered some very intense release, and I began to cry. I was not in pain, nor sad or scared, but I was experiencing the flow that was encouraged by these tiny pins inserted into your skin, and I felt lighter. She soothed me saying that this was good; this was what was supposed to happen.

When she finished placing the needles, she left me to myself for fifteen minutes before returning to being step two in diagnostics, theta healing.

Theta healing operates with the idea that you are able to achieve a state of deep meditation while slowing the frequency of your brainwaves to the ‘theta state’ at 4-7 cycles per second. When you reach this state of mind, it is said to be as if you are entering your subconscious. Those who practice theta healing rely on their intuition and connected consciousness to access stored memories or information that is otherwise unavailable.

During this portion of my session with Dr. Ada, I felt safe and open, I was already quite relaxed, and she seemed to be picking up on deep seeded fears or insecurities I had felt in the past, the root of my stomach issues in her opinion. She talked about my family, my ancestors, and the need for listening to the voice inside me that tells me not to fear. She confirmed that I needed to let go of certain ideas, and reminded me that there wasn’t anything holding me back.

I agreed to see Dr. Ada again so she could prescribe me her typical blend of juice, tea, and herbal therapies, which I will go into more detail on in another article. Even before this second appointment and my start on a path of morning smoothies and evening herbal tinctures, I felt clearer, almost cleansed. The good but heavy cry and release of energy that took place during our first session were enough to remind me that these are the types of medical attention I prefer to receive, this is preventative care that can work for some if you let it.

If you have never received alternative healthcare, I recommend you seek options in your community. Mexico is ripe with opportunity to partake in a practice that may not only improve your body but balance your mind as well.

