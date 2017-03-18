Children and Seniors to Benefit from Gospel Concert

Mezzo soprano vocalist and violinist Margie Salcedo Rice, will be singing gospel songs and playing her violin to raise money for feeding mission children and seniors. Doors open at 6:00 pm on Sunday, March 19 for viewing a presentation of mission project pictures.



The concert begins at 7:00 pm. The venue is the Paradise Village Community Center, Paseo de los Cocoteros 13 (between San Javier Hospital and Harkness Institute in Nuevo Vallarta).

Donation tickets are $300 pesos per person. Children under 12 are free. Call Brenda for tickets, (322) 297-2496 ext. 5323. Tickets will also be available at the door.