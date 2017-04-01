The Changing Streets of Vallarta

Puerto Vallarta Walking Tours

If you’ve been coming to Vallarta for even a few years, you have seen the changes, right before your eyes. We have all heard this…”The restaurant used to be right here. Are we on the wrong street?” Staying in the same hotel and this year, what? The panoramic ocean view is now half of what it used to be. Is this progress? Is this inevitable? Are we seein g the old Mexican charm being sold out for a more modern and convenient Vallarta?

Consider for a moment how it was here 30, 40, 50 years ago. The Malecón had few trees and the only benches were in the plaza. Before 1970, when the port authority was moved from the Malecón to its current location, boats both large and small unloaded their products and passengers on the beach where the light signal still stands today.

The hill behind the Guadalupe Church, known as El Cerro in the early days, was the only hill with a view where the Hollywood stars preferred renting a room during the filming of the movie that brought Vallarta fame, “The Night of the Iguana.”

The first vehicular bridge over the Rio Cuale was completed in 1959 but the road south was not paved until 1970. Watching the John Huston movie, you will see the dirt road Richard Burton had to travel in his old yellow school bus to reach the movie location in Mismaloya.

Eventually, some of the Hollywood folks had homes built on El Cerro causing the locals to dub the southern edge “Gringo Gulch” where a majority of the new structures appeared.

The only hotel on El Cerro at the time, for those wishing some respite from the noisy beach, was “Los Quatro Vientos” built by Elena Cortez in 1954.

This simple hotel, still in operation today, eventually became a hangout for musicians, artists, and the many rowdy friends of Richard Burton and Elizabeth Taylor.

The dusty and steep streets up there were eventually filled with cobblestones from the river in order to make them safer in the rainy season.

Today’s Southside, with all its restaurants, shops, and non-stop condominium construction used to enjoy quieter times.

The first recognized airstrip, besides the beach, was a bumpy dirt patch along the Rio Cuale around 1931 where private prop planes landed with visitors from Guadalajara and places north of the border. Olas Altas was also a dirt road used by local folks with horses and mule-drawn carts.

No coffee bars, jewelry stores or massage salons. A couple hotels like the Rio and Tropicana were among those that appeared later.

