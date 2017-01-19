Chacala Welcomes Resident Artists

From January 23rd to February 4th The Chacala Cultural Foundation is hosting six local and international artists at the ChacalArt Winter Residency.

The Chacala Cultural Foundation is about promoting and encouraging the cultural experience in and around the village of Chacala, and along the Riviera Nayarit in Mexi co. This includes, but is not limited to education and performance in the arts, music, dance and theater.

The featured artists will offer some of the exciting workshops, demonstrations and exhibitions that will be taking place during their residencies.

DON SAHLI

In 1995 Don opened the Sahli School of Art in Evergreen, Colorado where he continues the tradition of color and temperature in the lineage of the Russian masters. Presently, Don’s work is represented by galleries across the United States and in private collections nationally and internationally.

Don will offer a workshop for 5-8 students consisting of two, three-hour instruction days, with a demonstration day in between. The workshop will take place the second week of the residency.

MARISSA BOULLOSA

Marisa is a highly-regarded, award-winning artist from Mexico City, with many solo exhibits and over 150 collective shows under her belt. Working with printmaking and mixed media she captures memories and identities through found or discarded items:

“My work has to do with memories of things long passed and the recapturing of time. It has to do with childhood, with living and dying. It has to do with nostalgia, with the passing of time and the wasting of time, with things beloved, things dear to the heart and sometimes only half-remembered.”

Marisa will attend during the 2nd week and offer a children’s art workshop in the local area on Thursday, February 2.

IRERI TOPETE

Ireri is a printmaker who works as the Coordinator of the Graphic Arts Workshop “La Raya”, in Puerto Vallarta. She has been teaching for 23 years, and her most recent appointment is as part of the Visual Arts Degree program at the University of Guadalajara’s PV campus.

Her work has gathered great acclaim and she was even recognized by the Federal Culture Department and became one of their official subsidized “FONCA” artists from 2012-15. Some of her most recent work have centered around nature, specifically hurricanes and their effects.

Ireri will be in residence the first week and will provide a workshop for the elders of Chacala.

GALINA BYE

Galina was born in a small town near Kiev in the former Soviet Union. “I fell in love with the works of Russian masters… who painted my country like a song with a beautiful melody; colorful forests and poetic landscapes. Pink smoke of the blossoming cherry trees and violet patches of lilacs are engrained in my soul…”

Galina relocated to the United States as a young adult. Satisfying a life-long desire to paint, Galina entered the workshops at Denver Art Student League, where she developed her own style of painting – intuitive, colorful and fearless. “I strive to represent the reality within us, interactions one has with another, and with our environment.”

Her past exhibitions include the Vilona Gallery in Boulder, Colorado in 2015, a plein air exhibit at Aspen Grove Lifestyle Center, and solo exhibit at the Evergreen Art Center in 2016. Galina will participate in the second week of the residency.

SHERRI INNES

Sherri is a full-time portrait photographer who traded her corporate job in Dubai in order to study under a professional photographer in the U.S. For the last 10 years, she has run a successful portrait and wedding business, now based in Colorado.

She captures thousands of portraits every year, but one of her favorite things is ditching the “big” camera and going for a hike with her iPhone to capture the beautiful nature around her. “It’s truly amazing what these powerful little cameras can capture. One of my favorite quotes is by nature photographer, Ansel Adams, ‘the most important part of a camera is the 12 inches behind it.'”

Sherri will be attending the second week of the residency and is offering a 4-hour class in iPhone/Smartphone photography for up to 12 students. Says Sherri, “The goal of the workshop is to unlock the ability to see the world around us a little differently, then capture it beautifully and uniquely.”

Home to a handful (or two) of expats, the village of Chacala is the last beach town before turning inland towards Guadalajara or Tepic along the Hwy. 200. Often likened to ‘Sayulita, twenty years ago’, the cozy fishing village offers a selection of accommodations, restaurants and amenities such as spas, yoga retreats, live music; perfect for a weekend away or a peaceful winter in the tropics.

In addition the popular Chacala Festival and Art and Music runs from March 9-12, 2017.

For more information about the ChacalArt Winter Residency and the many events please visit: www.chacalart.org