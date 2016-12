By Byron Ayanoglu

Photos by Alfonso Algis Kemezys

The dense tropical forest descends on the gentle surf of an enchanted cove, fusing its emerald foliage into the golden, fine-firm sands and sapphire sparkle of the Pacific. While only ninety minutes north of Vallarta, Chacala is in a timeless world of its own, seemingly far from the high-rises and the sophisticated rhythm of its sister-resorts to the south, clinging to its fishing village traditions and slow-moving charm.

Low-key but profoundly entertaining, Chacala is a highly recommended get-away for a rejuvenating escape into a Mexico that is fast disappearing. It is a place of inalienable authenticity, breezy sunny all day and velvet-smooth all-night, painterly sunsets and bewitching full-moons, safe swimming, friendliness and a refreshing care-free lifestyle, where the locals greet the visitor as their new best friend.

My own new best friend, Huichol-art specialist Martin Jimenez Garcia introduced me to Chacala last year, to show me the flip side of the Riviera Nayarit. He drove me here from Bucerias, and frankly, I’ve never looked back.

Particularly because of my passion for fish, which in this cove, swim in large schools and jump out of the water at sunrise.

Much to the delight of sport fish-catchers, who line the beach with their rods and sinkers trying to score a tasty one for that evening’s supper.

Chacala offers a plethora of fresh-caught sea-dwellers, alongside Mexican favorites, all served in restaurants that form a necklace along the beach. It’s difficult to choose favorites, but here are five choices with which to start personal prandial quests.

Las Brisas and its commanding position mid-beach is an ideal place for breakfast. Lively linen on tables set in the sands in front of this hotel-restaurant, offer an unimpeded view of the ocean which rolls in lazily, to reflect the pace of the village.

All of the morning favorites are on the menu, including, obviously, the tortilla-based Mexican egg dishes. And coffee, the most crucial element of breakfast, is excellent.

Just up the beach is Acela and its trademark grill, a majestic charcoal-burning temple to the local specialty sarandiado (an entire oversized red snapper, butterflied, rubbed in spicy sauce and grilled-blackened), presided over by super-chef Xavier Romero Ruiz.

Succulently irresistible; there is nothing quite so grand in gastronomy, as a giant platter of piscine served with all the proper trimmings on a beautiful beach.

Especially if one were to start the meal with a dozen freshly shucked oysters, the best of which in the entire Vallarta-Nayarit area can be ordered from the stand that is permanently in front of this restaurant.

A few paces north is Chak Mool, the most famous of Chacala’s eateries and its biggest. It is also definitively a meeting place for local expats, markedly of the artistic persuasion.

Chak is home to seminars and workshops of local artists, and is also involved in the musicfest that happens in March. It has an indoors suitable for working the laptop, and stretches out onto the beach for dining while wiggling one’s toes in the sand. Its menu is noteworthy for its delectable octopus in garlic sauce and a creditable, tender-fresh tuna sashimi.

For sheer nostalgia, one can stop at the fruit store on the main road, within sight of the beach for a smoothie of tropical fruits blended into fresh orange juice to be sipped on the fly or sitting on one of its few chairs amid roosters cruising for crumbs. This can be followed by a sit-down of eminently affordable, mouth-watering chicken enchiladas, bathed in a rich tomato-chili sauce, at Loncheria Mar 3, on the main road behind Chak Mool.

The most appealing aspect of dining here is the rustic setting, reminiscent of so many adventures of my past, which scans fifty years’ worth of visits to this miraculous country.

And even more than that it is the delightful octogenarian owner-chef Marta Ramirez, who cooks the fare with a home-maker’s care and delivers it with a sunny, knowing smile that spurs the appetite and makes life worth living.