This Weekend: 3rd Annual Ceviche and Aguachile Festival

The Third Annual Festival de Ceviche y Aguachile is a celebration of food to bring together local restaurants and foodies for a free, family-friendly event.

This is a food festival that’s celebrating the local cuisine, ceviche and aguachiles, with live music and folk dancing – making the event a true Mexican celebration that’s definitely worth checking out. The focus of the event is Ceviche and Aguachile; these dishes are typically found in tropical coastal regions, with seafoods that are marinated in citrus with chiles and vegetables that may include cucumber, onion, avocado, etc. Both ceviche and aguachiles often share the same ingredients, however, the presentation is different. Ceviche is a more dry presentation while aguachiles are usually served in a ‘citrusey’ broth.

Participating restaurants include Puerto Vallarta’s The Beer Box Prime, Cuates y Cuetes, Tuna Azul, Happy Burros, Lamara, Taco Wheels. This year’s event has two Bucerias restaurants attending the festival, Bob Chelero and Buzzos. Vendors will be selling various versions of the traditional Mexican dishes, with tostadas priced around $15 pesos each.

The event is a collaboration between organizer Edgar Cisneros and the Instituto Vallartense de Cultura (Vallarta Cultural Institute), Fideicomiso de Turismo de Puerto Vallarta, and the Secretaría de Turismo Municipal (Municipal Tourism Secretary). Last year’s event had vendors selling out of their most popular dishes, and this year more than 800 people are expected to attend during its two days. The event is taking place on January 26 and 27 from noon to 6:00pm in Parque Lazaro Cardenas (Lazaro Cardenas Park – Olas Altas and V. Carranza in Old Town).

