Ceviche and Aguachile Festival Coming to Vallarta

Join us for the 3th edition of the Ceviche and Aguachile Festival, a special event highlighting some of Mexico’s most delectable foods and enjoy cold craft beer at the same time. This is perfect opportunity to experience eight local restaurants from the Vallarta and Bucerias areas. Presenting more than 30 different varieties of ceviche and it’s lesser known but equally delicious cousin, aguachile including the standard shrimp and fish dishes but also some great combinations of tuna, octopus, stingray and even vegetarian options!

Mark your calendar for Thursday the 26th and Friday the 27th of January from 12:00 until 6:00 pm at the Lázaro Cárdenas park located in the Romantic Zone. Bring your family and friends and make a day of this Mexican culinary experience. To add more highlights to your day enjoy live music and folk dancing and different activities from all our sponsors and much more. The entrance to the event is free, and you´ll find special prices starting at only $15 pesos per sampler.

On behalf of Stratos Media, many thanks to all our sponsors in this third event including: Lamara, Tuna Azul, Cuates & Cuetes, Happy Burros, Bob Chelero, Taco Wheels, Buzzos, The Beer Box, Prime, Grand Odyssey Casino, Grupo Chalita, Mr Boli and our supporters; Instituto Vallartense de Cultura, AVECEZAP and Fideicomiso de Turismo Puerto Vallarta, and Cultura, Zona Romantica and Puerto Vallarta to make this third annual ceviche and aguachile festival a great success.

Find us on facebook for more information about the schedule, performers and details: Festival del Ceviche y Aguachile PV