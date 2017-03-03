Celebrities and Award Winners coming to Incanto



Kelly Mantle is an actor, comedian, singer/songwriter, and the nephew of the late baseball great Mickey Mantle. Currently, he can be seen in the feature film “Confessions Of A Womanizer”, and recently made Oscar history by being the first gender-fluid actor eligible to be considered for both Best Supporting Actor and Actress. Kelly was seen on Season Six of RuPaul’s Drag Race, and has starred in over 50 plays in the theatre. He has also released three albums, with a fourth due out later this year. #Nastywoman is an inebriated evening of hilarious, sardonic comedy mixed with live performances of twisted cover songs and originals. Kelly will also divulge juicy details about RuPaul’s Drag Race, her sordid affairs in Hollywood, and what it’s like to be a #Nastywoman in these tumultuous times. Three nights only, March 3, 4, 5.

Grammy-nominated Country Music recording artist Ty Herndon has a passion and commitment to his music that continues to play out in his lyrics. “If I haven’t lived it, I haven’t sung it”, says Herndon. With a career spanning two decades, 20 Billboard charted singles and over five million albums sold, Herndon shows no signs of slowing down. Initially gaining popularity playing honky-tonks in Texas, in ‘93 he was named Texas Entertainer of the Year, signing with Epic Records. Herndon’s numerous top 10 hits include Living in a Moment and It Must Be Love. He recently released his newest and much-anticipated full-length album House On Fire in 2016. He makes his Vallarta debut March 6 -18.

On Monday, March 6 a fundraiser benefiting the Instituto de Artes Musicales Puerto Vallarta and the Chamber Orchestra of Puerto Vallarta will be held at Incanto. It will include music from the Student String Quartet beginning at 5:30 with cocktails and hors d’oeuvres on the riverside terrace, followed by a solo-concert by Grammy Award winning cellist Donald Moline at 7:00 in the piano bar. This event is nearly sold-out as of press time, so interested persons should reserve quickly.

Mondays in the piano bar at 5:00 for Happy Hour is Stolie with a show at 8:00. Pianist Jean-Guy Comeau (Jay-Gee) also appears on select dates. NYC’s Michael McAssey presents catchy cabaret tunes and sing-alongs Tues.- Sat. at 8:00 & 10:00. And BINGO with Pearl benefiting the Los Mangos Literacy Program with Special Guest Kelly Mantle will be held on March 4, 4:00 – 6:00.

Tickets and more information are available online for all upcoming shows at Incanto’s website www.IncantoVallarta.com. Box Office opens at 10:00 AM daily. Incanto is located at Insurgentes 109 (at the Rio Cuale). Phone them at 322 223 9756 for reservations.